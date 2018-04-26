Home > Communities > Religion >

5 recommended acts of worship during the holy month

Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan is coming and as a Muslim, you can increase your deeds with these acts of worship.

The holy month of Ramadan is less than a month away and Muslims are prepping to go through a whole month of spiritual cleansing with fantastic acts of worship.

Fasting as stated in the Qur'an is prescribed upon Muslims for them to get exercise restraints, which in turn draws them closer to Allah and increases their piety.

In Qur'an 2 vs 183, Allah says: O ye who believe! Fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you, that ye may (learn) self-restraint.

However, fasting alone is not the spiritual exercise Muslim, there are many others acts of worship Islam recommends for Muslim to perform every time especially during Ramadan.

1 Read the Quran read in Ramadan

Ramadan is the month in which the Holy Qur'an was revealed to Prophet Muhammad, SAW. To get more rewards while fasting, Muslims are encouraged to read the Qur'an more often because according to Islamic teachings, while ten thawabs (rewards) are given for each letter of the Quran at other times, thousands of thawabs are given for each Quran letter in Ramadan.

2. Night prayer

One of the narrations of the prophets states the importance of Tarawih or night prayers in Ramadan. It reads: Allah (swt) has made Ramadan fasting obligatory. I have made the night prayer (tarawih) Sunnah. He who fasts and observes night prayers believing the virtues and seeking his reward from Allah (swt), He will be saved from his sins as a newborn baby.”

ALSO READ: Kano State calls on wealthy Muslims to give to the poor

3. Seeking forgiveness

Seeking forgiveness from Allah to pardon one's sins is among the rewarding act of worship Muslims are encouraged to observe day and night. However, with Ramadan, Muslims are encouraged to do more of this because the month is one of the moments Allah accepts the prayers of his servants.

4. Remembrance of Allah

Remembering Allah day and night is a spiritual duty for Muslims because that itself is an act of worship. It is an integral part of Islamic faith and this is why Allah says, ''O you who believe! Remember Allah with much remembrance.”

5. I’tikaf or Seclusion

It is considered a very rewarding act of worship for Muslims to go in seclusion in the last 10 days of Ramadan in a neighbourhood mosque.

This recommended practice of Prophet Muhammad encourages one to do a lot acts of worship as it allows you to observe extra prayers, do remembrance (azkar) as much as possible, observe the daily prayers on time and read the Qur'an frequently.

 

