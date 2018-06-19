…Absolute Disregard for Human Rights

news

Complicated by the situation…conflict.

Women in Crisis

She is a mother, a nurturer and the cornerstone of her family, yet when there is armed conflict she and her children, particularly her daughters, are subjected to sexual violence.

She is golden, yet her human rights cease to exist as she is tainted by the beastly behaviour of others during conflicts.

She is dislodged from her home with nothing more than she is wearing, fleeing with her children because she is responsible for their safety and well-being.

She is a woman…just a woman some will say, but she is a daughter, sister, aunty, mother, wife and grand-mother.

She is reduced to begging and pleading for the simple necessities of life during times of conflict. She tries to maintain her dignity yet she knows the challenges she faces has reduced her to a commodity, still she must endure and survive for the sake of her children.

Life in Conflict

She fears she will be abused, violated and demoralised but, most of all, she knows her children are prime targets for those around who view her daughters as prey for their personal satisfaction whilst her sons can be assets for the war machine. All day long she tries to keep herself and her children safe because she cannot trust anyone.

The daily task of eating, personal care and sleeping are complicated by the situation …conflict. She simply lives in fear because she knows there are vultures waiting to rape, assault, terrorise beat, forcefully take her daughter as a child bride or labourer and her son as a sexual slave, labourer and/or boy soldier. Their human rights are null and void in times of conflict. They hold no value except that given by the predator lurking around like a lion.

Human Rights

Society focuses on the atrocities of the crimes but ironically so little attention is given to the devastating effects on those violated during conflict. How do they survive? Where do they go to report the violence they endure during conflict? What services are available for them? Who is responsible for the safety of the vulnerable women and children during conflicts - governments, international agencies or society at large?

Global Justice

How many of these perpetrators are prosecuted? Is there any redress for them or do they simply bear the scars and readjust as undocumented victims of warfare? Sexual violence in conflict is the most dehumanising tactic employed by those who wish to destroy and negate the existence of women and children.

Like all offenders, there should be no impunity but rather national and international laws must be enforced and victims must see the long arm of justice enacted.

© 2018 - Dr. Ama Onyerinma

