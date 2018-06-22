Stripping down to my bare essentials and becoming one with nature is a phenomenal feeling I was lucky enough to experience in the forest of Enugu Nigeria West Africa
A few more yards down the windy path is the female bath stream which is more secluded then the male bath stream.
I tell you from the soft cool water to the make shift shower bowl it was by far one of the best showers I have had
View Also: In your face with P.A.B. Say no to violence
The water is unpolluted refreshingly soft and constantly flowing to give you clean unadulterated natural goodness the way nature intended
Special thanks
Stanley Ogadinma
Zelu Christopher
Music: InstinctMusic Courtesy https://www.bensound.com/
SPECIAL THANKS
Amoli Village, Enugu, Nigeria, West Africa
Written by Peter Armand Boyo
Actor, Model and Director of television series and films in Nollywood Ghallywood and Hollywood I mentor and train upcoming actors and crew. You can interact with me on facebook, twitter, and Instagram @peterarmandboyo