Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Bloggers >

My shower in the jungle

Pulse Vlog Series My shower in the jungle

Stripping down to my bare essentials and becoming one with nature is a phenomenal feeling I was lucky enough to experience in the forest of Enugu Nigeria West Africa

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Along the hilly path is a natural spring spilling out water gently from the rocks which is the main source of drinking water for the community

Stepping Down.

A few more yards down the windy path is the female bath stream which is more secluded then the male bath stream.

I tell you from the soft cool water to the make shift shower bowl it was by far one of the best showers I have had

View Also: In your face with P.A.B. Say no to violence

Shower time play

Shower time

(Peter Armand Boyo)

 

The water is unpolluted refreshingly soft and constantly flowing to give you clean unadulterated natural goodness the way nature intended

Special thanks

Stanley Ogadinma

Zelu Christopher

Music: InstinctMusic Courtesy https://www.bensound.com/

SPECIAL THANKS

Amoli Village, Enugu, Nigeria, West Africa

Written by Peter Armand Boyo

Actor, Model and Director of television series and films in Nollywood Ghallywood and Hollywood I mentor and train upcoming actors and crew. You can interact with me on facebook, twitter, and Instagram @peterarmandboyo

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Peter Armand Boyo

Peter Armand Boyo is a Pulse Vlogger Peter Armand Boyo - Actor Writer and Filmmaker. I have worked in what I call Nolly-Ghally-Hollywood As a kid I discovered my passion for the performing arts in Grandchester Cambridge. My educational background includes B.A. in Cinematography, New York a career spanning years in the film industry and a modeling career that began in New York I am a fictional writer focusing mainly on edgy enigmatic eroctic exotic characters Kindly interact with me on social media @peterarmandboyo doing what I love and loving what I do... Pulse bloggers keep you thoroughly entertained. The views expressed here are solely those of the author in his private capacity and do not in any way represent the views of Pulse as an organization.

Top 3

1 Valentine Special Best love letter ever written in human historybullet
2 Pulse Blogger Need for rehabilitation of Nigeria’s medical systembullet
3 Pulse Blogger Seven wonders of Nigeriabullet

Related Articles

Pulse Blogger Sexual violence in conflict
Pulse Blogger Suicide: the easy way out?
Pulse Blogger Daddy Freeze for President 2019
Pulse Blogger Strawberry Date Salad (Ramadan Inspired)
Pulse Blogger Worry: Man's toughest opponent
Pulse Blogger Need for rehabilitation of Nigeria’s medical system
Pulse Blogger Does true love really need assurance?
Pulse Blogger Seven wonders of Nigeria
Pulse Blogger Is Small Doctor still the king of the street?
Pulse Blogger Nigeria lacks the moral authority to speak against Yahoo boys

Bloggers

The Sisters of the Chaste Secondary school
Pulse Blogger Where angels once trod
We use prayers, not chickens: Super Eagles supporters
Pulse Blogger Daddy Freeze, Super Eagles: Did prayers fail?
A perfect picture of an answer on the Yahoo debate.
Pulse Blogger Nigeria lacks the moral authority to speak against Yahoo boys
Temitope Adekunle popularly known by his stage name as Small Doctor.
Pulse Blogger Is Small Doctor still the king of the street?