Stripping down to my bare essentials and becoming one with nature is a phenomenal feeling I was lucky enough to experience in the forest of Enugu Nigeria West Africa

Along the hilly path is a natural spring spilling out water gently from the rocks which is the main source of drinking water for the community

A few more yards down the windy path is the female bath stream which is more secluded then the male bath stream.

I tell you from the soft cool water to the make shift shower bowl it was by far one of the best showers I have had

The water is unpolluted refreshingly soft and constantly flowing to give you clean unadulterated natural goodness the way nature intended

Special thanks

Stanley Ogadinma

Zelu Christopher

Music: InstinctMusic Courtesy https://www.bensound.com/

Amoli Village, Enugu, Nigeria, West Africa

Written by Peter Armand Boyo

Actor, Model and Director of television series and films in Nollywood Ghallywood and Hollywood I mentor and train upcoming actors and crew. You can interact with me on facebook, twitter, and Instagram @peterarmandboyo