4 ideas that will ruin your chances of finding a lover

Many are chronically single today because they subscribe to lethal ideas that has practically ruined their chances of finding a lover.

Not even the seekers of perfection are perfect themselves play

Someone interestingly said that ideas rule the world. Ideas do not only rule the world it can determine our chances in love.

Many are chronically single today because they subscribe to lethal ideas that has practically ruined their chances of finding a lover. Today we want to identify and isolate these ideas in other to boost our chances in love.

THE IDEA OF FINDING THE PERFECT MATE.

So many people will hesitate on making any move in love, because of an obsession with perfection. The perfect height, looks, behaviour or income are some of the things that most look out for. On this side of eternity there is no such thing as perfection. To seek for it is to be emotionally frustrated in our quest for love. Not even the seekers of perfection are perfect themselves, so what’s the point. Perfection cannot be the prerequisite for love. Striving for it personally and nurturing it in your lover is the sole responsibility of love.

THE IDEA THAT OTHERS ARE IN YOUR LIFE TO SERVE YOU.

Once I encountered an African man who disqualified a prospective lover because, according to him, she wasn’t kneeling down to serve him his food. Such delusions of grandeur smack of chronic pride and no one wants to end up with a proud partner. The reality is that we are in our lover’s life to serve them and if you are too big to serve, you are too small to be loved.

If your reason for choosing a lover is to make your meals, you don’t need a lover, you need a cook. If your reason of choosing a lover is to pay your bills, you don’t need a lover, you need a financier. If your reason for choosing a lover is sex, you may need a hooker and not a lover. Get over yourself and focus on rendering appropriate service to those around you and you will be shocked to see how fast love arrives.

THE IDEA THAT THERE IS NO ONE LIKE YOU.

Many pompous lovers believe erroneously that they are doing their lover a favour by hanging out with them. These are the same individuals that are quick to threaten their lover with external opportunities of love. They often retort, there are several better people who are dying for me out there. Never mind their immaturity and low self-esteem, they are often deluded that they aren’t equals with the one they claim to love and the best thing to do is to leave them alone.

THE IDEA OF OMNISCIENCE.

 The most difficult people to love are those who believe they know it all. Correcting, advising or reasoning with them is pointless. They are often quick to assert their opinions over that of their partners, to the point where the other feels irrelevant. Nothing quenches love faster than this attitude. In most cases, such people will be left to themselves at the expense of a thriving relationship.

The way out of this rut is to totally dissociate from such behaviours and attitudes. Doing so makes you more attractive and those who are with you, will enjoy abiding with you for the continual prosperity of your love life.

THE GREATEST IS LOVE.

Written by Deji Olabode.

Deji Olabode is a transformational speaker, husband, father, pastor, author and leader. He is the founder of Love Dynamix Global an NGO committed to teaching individuals as well as institutions how to love. Deji is also the author of three books, How to be romantic, Home Again and Managing your sexuality.  lovedynamix@gmail.com

