Toke Makinwa :  Media personality promises to assist follower with house rent

Toke Makinwa is spreading joy on social media.
The young man made the plea under one of her Instagram posts saying his mum is unable to assist him as she has not been paid her pension fee for six months now.
ALSO READ: It looks like OAP is giving romance another shot
Toke replied his plea by asking him to send his account details. See their interaction below:
This is not the first time the Vlogger would be giving out money. Last month a fan who needed money to purchase school handouts reached out to her so he could buy the items.
The fan who goes by the Twitter ID, "@godsown99" appealed to the presenter by tweeting at her. He wrote, "Good morning Ma'am. Please help me with N10k to buy handouts in sch. May God continue to bless you. Amin."
Makinwa, in her response to Godsown asked him to send her details of his request which must have, no doubt, included an account number.