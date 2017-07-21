Home > Celebrities >

Toke Makinwa :  Media personality promises to assist follower with house rent

Toke Makinwa Media personality promises to assist follower with house rent

Toke Makinwa is spreading joy on social media.

  • Published:
Toke Makinwa is crushing on herself play

Toke Makinwa is crushing on herself

(Instagram)

Toke Makinwa Media personality will cut any woman trying to share her man
Maje Ayida Fitness trainer's love child turned two today
Toke Makinwa Official photos from OAP's sister's traditional wedding
Toke Makinwa "He’s a great guy" media personality talks about failed marriage
Toke Makinwa Media personality shows off her fab walk-in closet
Toke Makinwa Media personality is serving major style goals in S.A
Banky W, Toke Makinwa, Tekno Celebrities join the jet life [PHOTOS]
Toke Makinwa It looks like OAP is giving romance another shot
Toke Makinwa OAP gifts needy fan money for school handouts
Toke Makinwa Media personality puts 'bleeding dog' in diapers
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Media personality, Toke Makinwa will be assisting one of her Instagram followers to pay his house rent in school.

The young man made the plea under one of her Instagram posts saying his mum is unable to assist him as she has not been paid her pension fee for six months now.

ALSO READ: It looks like OAP is giving romance another shot

Toke replied his plea by asking him to send his account details. See their interaction below:

play

ALSO READ: It looks like OAP is giving romance another shot

This is not the first time the Vlogger would be giving out money. Last month a fan who needed money to purchase school handouts reached out to her so he could buy the items.

The fan who goes by the Twitter ID, "@godsown99" appealed to the presenter by tweeting at her. He wrote, "Good morning Ma'am. Please help me with N10k to buy handouts in sch. May God continue to bless you. Amin."

Makinwa, in her response to Godsown asked him to send her details of his request which must have, no doubt, included an account number.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Banky W, Adesua Etomi Celebrity couple can't get enough of each otherbullet
2 Toke Makinwa Media personality will cut any woman trying to share her manbullet
3 Mr Eazi "Happy birthday to my right hand" Temi Otedola celebrates singerbullet

Celebs

Maleekberry riding in style
Photo Of The Day Maleekberry riding in style
TBoss
TBoss "I have been through depression" reality star reveals
Pulse List All the times Mr Eazi and Temi gave us bae goals
Tonto Dikeh is grateful
Tonto Dikeh Actress doesn't want Speed Darlington's love