Starboy Wizkid has unfollowed Drake on Instagram

Wizkid apparently is not pleased with the Canadian rapper and singer, following rumours fuelling Drake's apathy towards him.

(Wizkidayo/Twitter)

Wizkid who is currently basking in the joy of having out a project that has been well received by many is in the news for rather not so good reasons,

The 'Naughty ride' singer has apparently unfollowed Drake on the social photo and video sharing network site Instagram, even though Drake (@champagnepapi) still clearly follows Wizkid (@wizkidayo).

Drake and Wizkid play Drake and Wizkid have been said to never have met each other physically (Champagnepapi/wizkidayo (Instagram))

 

Speculated reasons for Wizkid unfollowing the 'One dance' singer are pointing to the fact that Drake has not shown much support to Wizkid's international penetration in form of appearances in his music videos.

In 'One dance' where Wizkid was expected to feature, the starboy was notably absent and Wizkid's 'Come closer' did also not see Drake come through in both the official and unofficial videos.

Wizkid and Drake are collaborating on new material again. play Drake still follows the starboy on Instagram though (champagnepapi/wizkidayo (Instagram))

 

It was also rumoured that Drake even wanted the 'Come closer' song for himself. The fact that there was a version of Drake's 'Come closer' featuring Popcaan adds more substance to that speculation.

Wizkid has however not gone on to tweet or post anything to further confirm his displeasure with Drake.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

