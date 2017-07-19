Mr Eazi in a recent interview on radio talked about the international impact of his music, stating confidently that he and Wizkid are currently the two biggest artists out of West Africa getting the most audience in the UK and the US.

“If you go on to the radio in the US and UK, the only two artists you are likely going to hear is myself and Wizkid.”

Eazi in an interview with Starr FM online said the statistics are there to back up his claims.

“I don’t wanna brag but in the past year globally, in West Africa, I have been the best-selling artist on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Tidal - the second best next to Wizkid, for a new artist.”

Mr Eazi also revealed he had turned down several record deals worth millions of dollars because he was signed to Wizkid’s Starboy Worldwide imprint and recognizes the growth of the label.

He commended Wizkid for the strides he was making with his music, saying no one else comes close.

“Between the first Ghana Music Awards where Wizkid announced me till now, I’ve gotten record deal offers going into millions of dollars,”

He added, ‘I’ve not signed because I see that there’s growth with Starboy Worldwide, so the evidences are clear.”

The 'leg over' crooner is currently still on his Detty world tour.