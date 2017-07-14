British DJ producer Mura Masa out with self-titled debut LP

Mura Masa has come forth with a self-titled debut album "Mura Masa" on Thursday night, July 13, 2017.

Mura Masa, whose stage name is taken from Japanese sword-smith Muramasa Sengo is a British DJ, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer.

Mura is best known for his song 'Love$ick' which reached number 1 on the Spotify Viral charts in the United Kingdom and the United States.

On the project, the 21-year old producer worked with Desiigner, A$AP Rocky, and Charlie XCX among others.

During the interview, Mura explains how Christine and the Queens jumped on the track 'Second to none', introduces his epic new song 'Untitled' with Moses Boyd, and teases that the song is from a short film that will be revealed very soon.

Masa describes the feeling of working with the featured guest artists as humbling, and also lets out who he really enjoyed working with.

Stream "Mura Masa" on Apple Music.