90's Baby Sound Off: Ajebutter22, Santi, others light up show

The 90’s baby Sound Off music showcase for emerging and rising talented artists held at The Underground, Lekki, on Friday July 28 spilling into the early hours of Saturday July 29, 2017.

Tosan Mac and Zainab were the hosts of the night, while DJ Joey was the official music plug on the wheels of steel.

The show started with open mic session before the headliner acts and other guest performers took over.

Ajebutter22, Shakez, Barelyanyhook, OdunsiTheEngine, Genio Bambino, Dami Oniru, Santi, Idris King, LOS acts Tomi Thomas, Bridge, Zamir and BrisB, D-O, Kazez twins and Dap among others all gave good account of themselves on the night.

Though the show was markedly marred by technical glitches, the performing artists managed to carry on with the show and give the audience a good time out.

Hip Hop chiefly ruled the night, with R&B sounds also filtering in.

The energy was crazy with some of the performances such as with Shakez, Tomi Thomas, The Kazez twins, D-O and Santi, and just showed the growth and following that these crop of rising artists have gained thanks to the internet and social media.

In the end, music won and the culture was pushed forward with the promise and hope of a better experience come the next edition of the 90’s Baby Sound Off.