90's Baby Sound Off: Ajebutter22, Santi, others light up show

90's Baby Ajebutter22, Idris King, Odunsi, Tomi Thomas, Santi light up 'Sound Off' stage

Amidst technical challenges here and there, the night still was fun as good music ignited passion among artists and fans.

Odunsi and Santi raised the roof at The Sound Off music event play

Odunsi and Santi raised the roof at The Sound Off music event

The 90’s baby Sound Off music showcase for emerging and rising talented artists held at The Underground, Lekki, on Friday July 28 spilling into the early hours of Saturday July 29, 2017.

Tosan Mac and Zainab were the hosts of the night, while DJ Joey was the official music plug on the wheels of steel.

The show started with  open mic session before the headliner acts and other guest performers took over.

Shakez brought the 'sauce' with his performance play

Shakez brought the 'sauce' with his performance

Ajebutter22, Shakez, Barelyanyhook, OdunsiTheEngine, Genio Bambino, Dami Oniru, Santi, Idris King, LOS acts Tomi Thomas, Bridge, Zamir and BrisB, D-O, Kazez twins and Dap among others all gave good account of themselves on the night.

90s baby convener Idris King performed his songs 'Cruise' and 'Squad' play

Co-visionary of the 90's baby brand, Idris King, performed his songs 'Cruise' and 'Squad'

Though the show was markedly marred by technical glitches, the performing artists managed to carry on with the show and give the audience a good time out.

Hip Hop chiefly ruled the night, with R&B sounds also filtering in.

Singer D-O was one passionate man during his performance at the 90's baby Sound Off play

Singer D-O was one passionate man during his performance

The energy was crazy with some of the performances such as with Shakez, Tomi Thomas,  The Kazez twins, D-O and Santi, and just showed the growth and following that these crop of rising artists have gained thanks to the internet and social media.

In the end, music won and the culture was pushed forward with the promise and hope of a better experience come the next edition of the 90’s Baby Sound Off.

  • Tomi Thomas performing at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Santi performing at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Santi and Odunsi lighting up the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Odunsi The Engine performing at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Idris King performing at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • D-O performing live at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • D-O exerting lots of energy at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Genio Bambino performing at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Barelyanyhook performing at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Ajebutter 22 performing at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Dami Oniru performing at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • The crowd feeling the vibes at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Guests at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Shakez performing at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Maximilli performing at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Group performing at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • The Kazez twins performing at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Hosts Tosan Mac and Zainab at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Guests at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Group performing at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Guests at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Artiste performing at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

