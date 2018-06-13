news

From June 26, 2018, subscribers' unused data or unfinished data will be rolled over, the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) has directed telecom operators.

Before the directive, subscribers’ unfinished or unused data subscription automatically became useless to them as soon as it hit the expiry date.

Prof Garba Umar Danbatta, the NCC’s Executive Vice Chairman, said telecom operators must begin the implementation of the data rollover directive from June 26, 2018.

Danbatta dropped the hint during the 95th Consumers' Outreach Programme in Dutse, Jigawa State, last week.

The NCC boss, who was represented by the Head of Information and Reference Unit of the commission, Alhaji Ismail Adedigba, said failure by the operators to start implementing the directive would attract N5 million fine on each subscriber, which they failed to roll over.

"Failure to implement this will attract N5m fine on the first of failure on each sim card and N500,000 on each day that follows the first default date."

“All these are to ensure that the consumers’ rights, privileges and interests are adequately protected,” he said.

Last week, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said the mobile internet users recorded an increase of 613,275 subscribers to 101.2 million in April from 100.6 million recorded in March.

In its Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for April 2018, Globalcom and 9mobile lost a total of 471,482 mobile internet subscribers while Airtel and MTN gained 366,254 and 25.842 respectively.