Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Nigeria directs telcos to rollover subscriber’s unused data

Tech Nigeria directs telecom operators to rollover subscriber’s unused data from June 26

  • Published:

NCC said said failure by the operators to start implementing the directive would attract N5 million fine on each subscriber, which they failed to roll over.

Nigeria directs telecom operators to rollover subscriber’s unused data from June 26 play Nigeria directs telecom operators to rollover subscriber’s unused data from June 26 (Guardian.ng)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

From June 26, 2018, subscribers' unused data or unfinished data will be rolled over, the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) has directed telecom operators.

Before the directive, subscribers’ unfinished or unused data subscription automatically became useless to them as soon as it hit the expiry date.

Prof Garba Umar Danbatta, the NCC’s Executive Vice Chairman, said telecom operators must begin the implementation of the data rollover directive from June 26, 2018.

Danbatta dropped the hint during the 95th Consumers' Outreach Programme in Dutse, Jigawa State, last week.

The NCC boss, who was represented by the Head of Information and Reference Unit of the commission, Alhaji Ismail Adedigba, said failure by the operators to start implementing the directive would attract N5 million fine on each subscriber, which they failed to roll over.

Also READ: Yahoo Messenger shuts down after 2 decades, it will be remembered for its role in Nigeria’s Internet culture

"Failure to implement this will attract N5m fine on the first of failure on each sim card and N500,000 on each day that follows the first default date."

“All these are to ensure that the consumers’ rights, privileges and interests are adequately protected,” he said.

Last week, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said the mobile internet users recorded an increase of 613,275 subscribers to 101.2 million in April from 100.6 million recorded in March.

In its Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for April 2018, Globalcom and 9mobile lost a total of 471,482 mobile internet subscribers while Airtel and MTN gained  366,254 and 25.842 respectively.

Top 3

1 Tech Yahoo Messenger shuts down after 2 decades, it will be remembered...bullet
2 Tech 7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekendbullet
3 Tech Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and other influential billionaires are...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Google extends Launchpad Accelerator program to 12 countries
Google Tech giant extended its Launchpad Accelerator programme to 12 African countries
Ray Liotta and Jennifer Lopez and "Shades of Blue."
Tech Ray Liotta on working with Jennifer Lopez, why he's been in only one Scorsese movie, and not believing the Woody Allen sexual-misconduct allegations
palmer luckey
Tech Oculus founder Palmer Luckey's defense startup rounded up high-profile investors to build a high-tech border wall
null
Tech A new 'Halo' game was just announced for the Xbox One: 'Halo Infinite'