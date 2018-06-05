news

The communications commission made this disclosure on Monday, June 4, 2018, in its Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for April 2018.

According to the data, Airtel and MTN gained more internet subscribers during the month in review while Glo and 9mobile were the big losers.

The figures showed that the total number of mobile telephone lines in April 2018 stood at 160 million, compared to 148 million in March.

Also the number of active mobile lines on code division multiple access (CDMA) was 217,566 users in April, same as March.

Breakdown of the figures

- Airtel gained 366,254 new internet users increasing its subscription in April to 25.842 million from 25.476 million in March

- MTN gained 718,803 internet users in April amounting to 38.147m as against 37. 428 million recorded in March.

- 9mobile lost 150,285 internet users in April decreasing its subscription to 10.847 million as against 10.997 million recorded in March.

- Globacom lost 321,497 internet users decreasing its subscription to 26.372 million from the 26.693 million recorded in March.

