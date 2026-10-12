How Spiro’s electric bikes and battery-swapping stations could change Nigeria’s transport system

Electric mobility company Spiro has unveiled plans to expand into four additional Nigerian states in 2027 as it seeks to make electric motorcycles more accessible to riders across the country.

The company disclosed expansion plans at its Media Connect event in Lagos on October 9, 2026, where it showcased its electric motorcycles, demonstrated its battery-swapping technology and introduced its new Country Head and Managing Director, Prasad Sane.

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Spiro, which launched in 2022, has built an electric mobility network across African markets, including Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Cameroon, Rwanda, Togo, Benin and Ghana. Its model combines electric motorcycles with a battery-swapping system designed to reduce the waiting time associated with conventional charging.

Spiro's Country Head and Managing Director, Prasad Sane

Sane expressed enthusiasm about leading the Nigerian operation and outlined ambitions to expand Spiro’s presence across Africa, with a focus on the continent’s major economies.

How Spiro’s electric bikes work

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At the event, Spiro showcased its Ekon M1v 2 electric motorcycle, displayed in black and red. The company highlighted features designed to make the bike suitable for Nigerian road conditions, including an engine compartment built to resist water intrusion.

According to the company, a fully charged battery can cover approximately 80 to 100 kilometres, depending on riding conditions and the mode selected by the rider. The motorcycle has three riding modes: Eco, Normal and Sport. It also features remote tracking and can be disabled remotely in the event of theft.

Spiro’s electric motorcycles are priced from ₦1.2 million. The company presents them as an alternative to petrol-powered motorcycles, particularly in a transport market where fuel costs and daily operating expenses remain important considerations.

Battery swapping: The power behind the bikes

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Spiro’s model goes beyond selling electric motorcycles. Its battery-swapping network allows riders to exchange discharged batteries for fully charged ones at designated stations instead of waiting for a battery to recharge.

The company said it operates across Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and Benue states, with about 120 operational battery-swapping stations and 11 service centres in Nigeria. Some facilities are company-owned, while others operate through franchise arrangements.

Spiro’s Head of Energy for Nigeria, Edward Obiora Amanambu,

Speaking at the event, Spiro’s Head of Energy for Nigeria, Edward Obiora Amanambu, explained that establishing the network requires detailed planning, from identifying suitable locations to assessing electricity supply and the needs of riders in each area.

“Setting up a station requires extensive planning. We conduct geographic information system (GIS) planning, location planning and bike-park planning. We research how many bikes operate in the area and consider other relevant factors,” he stated.

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He explained that preparing a station can take two to three months, with electricity supply and consultations with distribution companies forming part of the process.

“Setting up stations across different locations is very capital-intensive. I am proud to say that Spiro is a pan-African electric-vehicle company operating exclusively in Africa and we have more than 2,000 swap stations operating across our markets.”

Looking ahead to 2027

Spiro’s next phase of growth will focus on expanding its Nigerian footprint and increasing the number of electric motorcycles on the road.

The company aims to deploy about 50,000 bikes in 2027, with plans to increase the number on Nigerian roads to 100,000 within the next two to three years.

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Spiro also plans to enter four additional states in 2027, with another possible four-state expansion in 2028.