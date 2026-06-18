Rybeena set for stellar year with Mr Bee Deluxe, reaffirms long-term commitment to Dapper Music & Entertainment

Fresh off the success of his critically acclaimed 2025 project, Mr Bee, Nigerian music sensation Rybeena has announced the forthcoming release of Mr Bee Deluxe, setting the stage for what promises to be a defining year in his rapidly ascending career.

Alongside the announcement, the artist has also reaffirmed his long-term commitment to Dapper Music & Entertainment, officially renewing his partnership with the music powerhouse on the 15th of June, 2026, following a successful two-year run together.

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The announcement comes after an impressive year for Rybeena, whose Mr Bee project was ranked the 9th Best Project of 2025 by Pulse Nigeria. The body of work earned praise for its blend of contemporary sounds and notable collaborations with Joeboy, Shoday, and Fuji music legend King Dr. Saheed Osupa, further establishing Rybeena as one of the most exciting talents of his generation.

As anticipation builds for Mr Bee Deluxe, Rybeena is also doubling down on the partnership that has helped shape much of his recent success. The artist officially signed a new deal with Dapper Music & Entertainment on Monday, June 15, 2026, during a signing ceremony held at the company's headquarters in Lagos. The renewed agreement marks the continuation of a relationship that has delivered significant creative and commercial milestones while laying the foundation for several major projects expected to roll out in the coming months.

Since joining forces with Dapper Music & Entertainment, Rybeena has steadily expanded his audience, strengthened his position within Nigeria's competitive music landscape, and emerged as one of the industry's most promising young voices. The renewed partnership reflects a shared vision for sustained growth and greater achievements in the years ahead.

Rybeena reaffirms long-term commitment to Dapper Music & Entertainment

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Speaking on the renewed partnership, Damilola “Dapper” Akinwunmi, Group CEO of Dapper Group, expressed confidence in the artist's trajectory and the opportunities that lie ahead.

"Rybeena has done in two years what takes most artists far longer, and this new deal is us putting real weight behind where he is headed. We are not in the business of managing names; we are in the business of building careers. With everything lined up to drop this year, the proof is about to speak for itself."

Rybeena also reflected on his journey with the company, expressing appreciation for the support he has received while teasing what fans should expect in the months ahead.

"People talk about what a label is when things get loud. For me, it's simple: Dapper backed me, built with me, and I'm staying to finish what we started. This year is proof. The 'Mr Bee' deluxe is just the opening."

The renewed partnership arrives at a time when Dapper Group continues to cement its position as one of the most influential companies in the Nigerian music ecosystem. The company currently accounts for approximately 8 per cent of the country's music market by streams, generating over one billion streams annually across its portfolio.

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Through Dapper Music & Entertainment's label services and Dvpper Digital's distribution infrastructure, the group continues to support and amplify African talent on a global scale.

With Mr Bee Deluxe on the horizon, a fresh commitment to a proven partnership, and a slate of new releases already in motion, 2026 is shaping up to be a landmark year for Rybeena as he enters the next phase of his musical journey.