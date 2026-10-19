Rapper Olamide set to headline 20,000-capacity O2 Arena, becomes 6th Nigerian artist to play the venue

Legendary rapper and hitmaker Olamide, AKA Baddo, is returning to the United Kingdom, only this time, he's planning to fill up the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena in London.

Award-winning rapper Olamide is set to headline the 20,000 capacity 02 Arena.

The concert, which is billed for March 25, 2027, will follow his November 2025 headline show at the Wembley Arena.

Olamide will be joining Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Asake, and Rema has Nigerian stars who have headlined the famous arena.

The rapper earlier teased the announcement in a post on his Instagram page where she shared a flyer announcing his return to London following his sold-out concert at the O2 Wembley Arena in November 2025.

The new announcement video for his upcoming concert at the O2 Arena, Olamide, who has since begun publicly sharing a different side of his artistry through his paintings, painted the date March 25, 2027 date of the show on a wall.

🚨CONFIRMED BADDO IS COMING TO THE 20,000 CAPACITY O2 ARENA IN 2027! 🤩 🏟️ https://t.co/jns1AU8qzW — HYPETRIBE (@hypetribeng) October 19, 2026

When Olamide announced his concert at the Wembley Arena in 2025, it was a return to the city 9 years after he last headlined a show in 2016. Expectedly, the news garnered massive excitement. The eagerness with which fans wanted to see the award-winning star was evident in the influx of ticket buyers, which crashed the website minutes after it went live.

Olamide performing at his London OVO Wembley concert

With a rush of nostalgia, stagemanship, and a guest lineup including his YBNL protegees Asake, Young Jonn, Seyi Vibez, Lil Kesh, Pheelz and other guest stars, Olamide delivered a concert that attracted positive reviews from attendees.

It's the delight he offered at the 12,000-capacity Wembley Arena that the Grammy-nominated star will be banking on to fill up the famous O2 Arena, which is a venue that has marked Afrobeats global success and the integral role of the Nigerian diaspora.