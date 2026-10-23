CapitalSage Holdings announces 10Xcellence celebration, new headquarters opening and three-day exhibition in Ibadan

The four-day celebration will mark the opening of the Group’s new headquarters and feature an exhibition of its businesses across multiple sectors, with prizes to be won, including a car.

CapitalSage Holdings, a multi-sector enterprise group, has announced CapitalSage at 10: 10Xcellence, a milestone celebration marking the official opening of its new headquarters in Ibadan, Oyo State, alongside a three-day exhibition showcasing the Group’s businesses, products and services across diverse industries.

Scheduled for October 28–31, 2026, the celebration will take place at CapitalSage House, Kenneth Dike, Secretariat Road, beside the Customs Office, Ibadan. The official launch and headquarters opening will hold on October 28 as a strictly by-invitation, closed event, while the exhibition will run from October 29 to 31, offering visitors an opportunity to explore the Group’s businesses and experience its solutions across multiple sectors.

Expected at the official launch are the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Engr. Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde; CapitalSage Holdings’ brand ambassadors; industry stakeholders; business leaders; partners; and other distinguished dignitaries.

Speaking ahead of the celebration, John Alamu, Group Managing Director of CapitalSage Holdings, said the milestone represents an opportunity to reflect on the Group’s growth and demonstrate the breadth of its operations.

“CapitalSage at 10 is an opportunity to bring together the people, businesses and ideas that have shaped our journey and continue to inform our ambitions. The opening of CapitalSage House represents an important step in our growth, while the exhibition will give people a closer look at the solutions we are building across different sectors. We want visitors to experience these businesses firsthand and see the possibilities that emerge when diverse industries work together to create value,” Alamu said.

Over the past decade, CapitalSage Holdings has evolved into a diversified business group with interests spanning several sectors of the economy, including financial services and technology, agribusiness, manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), transportation, e-commerce and healthcare.

Across financial services and technology, the Group provides solutions in digital payments, credit and lending, investment management, capital markets and financial technology infrastructure, supporting individuals, merchants, businesses and institutional clients.

Its agribusiness operations span agricultural production, commodity trading, processing and exports, connecting primary production with value-added products and wider markets. In manufacturing and FMCG, the Group’s activities include food and beverage production, cocoa processing and the development of consumer products.

The Group’s interests also extend to transportation and e-commerce, contributing to the movement of goods, market access and digital commerce. In healthcare, its operations include medical and diagnostic services that support access to healthcare and improved health outcomes.

The three-day exhibition will bring these sectors together under one roof, allowing visitors to explore products and services, interact with business representatives and learn about solutions across the Group’s portfolio.

Attendees can look forward to product demonstrations, interactive experiences, special offers and discounts, opportunities to engage with industry experts, and free healthcare services. Multiple prizes will be available to be won throughout the exhibition, including a car and other giveaways.

The exhibition is designed to provide entrepreneurs, farmers, investors, professionals, customers and members of the public with a practical understanding of the Group’s offerings and how its businesses serve different needs across the economy.

The October 28 launch will formally open CapitalSage House as the Group’s new headquarters in Ibadan. The subsequent three-day exhibition will extend the celebration to a wider audience, creating opportunities for engagement, discovery and interaction with the Group’s businesses.

With the theme 10Xcellence, CapitalSage Holdings is marking ten years of growth while highlighting its ambition to build businesses that create economic opportunities, support enterprise development and contribute to a more prosperous Africa.

EVENT DETAILS

Event: CapitalSage at 10: 10Xcellence

Official Launch and Headquarters Opening: Wednesday, October 28, 2026 — strictly by invitation; closed event.

Three-Day Exhibition: Thursday, October 29 – Saturday, October 31, 2026.

Exhibition Time: 10:00 a.m. daily.

Venue: CapitalSage House, Kenneth Dike, Secretariat Road, beside the Customs Office, Ibadan, Oyo State.

ABOUT CAPITALSAGE HOLDINGS

CapitalSage Holdings is a multi-sector enterprise group founded in Nigeria. We build, invest in and scale businesses across food and agribusiness, industrialisation, commerce, financial and investment services, cross-border finance and healthcare.

Started in 2014 as a micro-lending operation with ₦100,000 in seed capital and incorporated in 2016, the Group operates across five global regions and supplies more than 30 export markets, developing solutions that support enterprise growth, value creation, access to essential services and economic development. Its ambition is to build businesses that create lasting value for people, enterprises and communities across Africa.

