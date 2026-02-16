Can Bitcoin recover in 2026? Analysis of macro drivers, ETF flows, liquidity trends, and key risks shaping the post-2025 crypto outlook.

Market analysis written by Terence Hove, Senior Financial Markets Analyst at Exness.

The end of 2025 marked a distinct departure from the period of grinding consolidation that characterized the third quarter. Traders watching the charts saw stagnation and significant outflows in November , with record redemptions hitting US-listed spot ETFs. By early December, the narrative had flipped completely. This reversal forced institutional allocators to ask a single question. Is this a fleeting year-end window dressing event or the start of a sustained trend for the first quarter of 2026?

The surge did not happen in a vacuum. Bitcoin did not simply drift upward on retail hype or social media speculation. It moved because the cost of money changed. The primary catalyst for the recovery was a tangible shift in Federal Reserve expectations. Inflation data released in late Q3 moderated, allowing bond markets to price in a 25-basis-point rate cut for December, bringing borrowing costs to their lowest level since 2022.

As yields on risk-free assets compressed, capital began to seek yield elsewhere. This rotation is a classic market mechanic. When the risk-free rate drops, the appetite for riskier assets rises. Bitcoin acted as a high-beta proxy for this liquidity shift. The recovery was structural rather than speculative.

ETF flows and institutional accumulation

The difference between a retail rally and a sustainable trend often lies in volume composition. During the November slump, the market saw nearly 3.8 billion USD in outflows from major funds. December changed the picture. Data indicates a return of net inflows into major spot bitcoin ETFs, with funds like BlackRock’s IBIT adding billions in holdings in the first two weeks of the month. These flows suggest that institutional desks used the Q3 dips to rebalance portfolios ahead of the new fiscal year.

This accumulation phase coincided with a stabilization in other rate-sensitive assets. Tech stocks and real estate investment trusts also found support. Bitcoin moved in lockstep with these sectors. This correlation reinforces the thesis that crypto is currently trading as a macro asset. It reacts to global liquidity conditions rather than isolated industry news. The narrative that bitcoin is a purely uncorrelated hedge has temporarily taken a backseat to its role as a liquidity sponge.

Global liquidity trends entering 2026

The sustainability of this rally depends entirely on global M2 supply. Moving into the first quarter of 2026, the macro backdrop appears favorable for scarce assets. It is not only the Federal Reserve easing policy. Global M2 supply is reaching record highs , approaching 130 trillion USD, driven largely by credit expansion in China.

When global central banks expand their balance sheets simultaneously, assets with fixed supply schedules typically outperform. This is the core fundamental argument for bitcoin in Q1 2026. The expansion of the monetary base increases the denominator of fiat currency while the numerator of available bitcoin remains mathematically fixed.

Currency debasement plays a role here. The US Dollar Index (DXY) showed weakness in December as yield differentials narrowed. A weaker dollar historically provides a tailwind for commodities and digital assets priced in USD. Traders positioning for 2026 are betting that the dollar will continue its gentle decline as the US yield advantage erodes.

Risks to the bullish thesis

Optimism must be tempered with risk management. The path to a strong Q1 is not guaranteed. The primary threat to the recovery is a resurgence of inflation. If December or January data show that price pressures are sticky, the Federal Reserve will be forced to revise its dovish guidance.

Markets have priced in perfection regarding a soft landing. Any deviation from this script will cause a sharp repricing of risk assets. Bitcoin would likely suffer an immediate drawdown in this scenario as traders rush back to the safety of the dollar.

Regulatory headlines also remain a wildcard. While the market has grown accustomed to a certain level of scrutiny, any surprise enforcement actions from US regulators could dampen sentiment. The market hates uncertainty more than it hates bad news.

Signals to watch in Q1

Investors assessing the longevity of this trend should ignore the noise and focus on three specific data points. First, watch the US 10-year Treasury yield. If it spikes back above key resistance levels, the liquidity thesis for crypto weakens. Second, monitor spot ETF inflows. Consistent daily inflows indicate sustained demand, while a week of outflows suggests the trade is crowded.