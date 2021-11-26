RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Father of daughters Mara and Dona names son Diego after football legend

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Walter Rotundo, a huge fan of the late Diego Maradona, poses with his daughters Mara (L) and Dona (R)

Walter Rotundo, a huge fan of the late Diego Maradona, poses with his daughters Mara (L) and Dona (R) Creator: TOMAS CUESTA
Walter Rotundo, a huge fan of the late Diego Maradona, poses with his daughters Mara (L) and Dona (R) Creator: TOMAS CUESTA

A Diego Maradona fan who named his twin daughters Mara and Dona on Thursday welcomed to the world a baby boy named Diego, on the first anniversary of the Argentine football great's death.

Recommended articles

Walter Rotundo, 39, said he and his wife Victoria scheduled the caesarean delivery for this day.

"Everything went fine, as planned," Rotundo told AFP.

Rotundo says he never met Maradona in person but that his hero knew Rotundo had named his daughters -- now 10 years old -- after him.

"This day that so many people are sad over Diego, I, too, am sad. But I feel somewhat better because of my son's birth. Now, in the future, this day will continue to be the anniversary of the death of Diego but it will also be my son's birthday," Rotundo said.

He tells the story of how, when Mara and Dona were born 10 years ago, he sent Maradona a picture of himself holding the baby girls in his arms.

Maradona responded by sending Rotundo a picture of himself holding that photo. 

Rotundo was so tickled by the gesture he tattooed that image of Maradona on his back.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Father of daughters Mara and Dona names son Diego after football legend

Father of daughters Mara and Dona names son Diego after football legend

Van Bronckhorst off to flying start at Rangers in Europa League

Van Bronckhorst off to flying start at Rangers in Europa League

Conte warns he is no magician after Slovenians Mura shock sorry Spurs

Conte warns he is no magician after Slovenians Mura shock sorry Spurs

Diaby's winner against Celtic fires Bayer Leverkusen into last 16

Diaby's winner against Celtic fires Bayer Leverkusen into last 16

Almeria manager Rubi praises Umar Sadiq's growth

Almeria manager Rubi praises Umar Sadiq's growth

Maradona is dead, long live Maradona! World honors 'Golden Kid'

Maradona is dead, long live Maradona! World honors 'Golden Kid'

'Friends forever': Pele remembers Maradona

'Friends forever': Pele remembers Maradona

Man Utd close to hiring Rangnick as interim boss: reports

Man Utd close to hiring Rangnick as interim boss: reports

Manchester United star Donny Van De Beek and partner Esteele Bergkamp reveal their baby's gender [Photos]

Manchester United star Donny Van De Beek and partner Esteele Bergkamp reveal their baby's gender [Photos]

Trending

8 facts about Nigerian Noah Okafor who helped Switzerland beat Italy to World Cup ticket

Noah Okafor has been a revelation for Switzerland in World Cup qualifying [via Instagram: freshfocus_swiss]

Exclusive: Cameroon mentally tougher than Nigeria - N'Kono

Thomas Nkono believes Nigeria suffered for their relative lack of mental strength in epic Cameroon encounters

5 players who could benefit from Gernot Rohr's sacking

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr

Eric Abidal begs wife and God for forgiveness

Abidal