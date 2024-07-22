Slay the Week in Style: 5 Comfy Work Shoes

While you want to look stylish, you will spend all day in those shoes and probably commuting in them, so your shoes have to exude comfort and style.

Here are five shoes that every working lady should consider adding to her wardrobe.

Leather Boots

We may have the Gen Zs to thank for this, but leather boots have made a huge comeback. When shopping for them, buy one at least a size bigger, so your toes will not be cramped in the shoes. You should also get a zip feature so it’s easy to wear and remove. They’re a versatile and stylish option that pairs well with skirts, trousers, shorts—practically anything.

Adidas Sambas

Adidas Sambas have made a huge comeback and are a favourite of celebrities like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. It has a soft leather feel and suede overlays that are quite comfortable. They’re a fantastic choice for pairing with skirts, trousers, and even dresses, making them a must-have in your work shoe rotation.

Ballet Flats

Flats have made a major comeback. Ballet flats come in a wide range of materials, from classic leather to trendy suede. This variety makes them a versatile staple for working women, offering both style and comfort throughout the workday.

Loafers

Loafers are flats and boots at the same time. They are that perfect segue between the two and are perfect with jeans, slacks, and dresses. If you have a loafer in your wardrobe, then you will never run out of what to wear.

Slingback Pumps

If you love stilettos then you know how uncomfortable they can be, but slingback pumps have reasonable heels that are perfect for you as you commute to and from work and walk around the office. If you love skirts and gowns then a slingback pump is quintessential.