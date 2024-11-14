7 Best White Sneakers That Every Man Should Own

If you’ve been searching for a new addition to your collection or want to replace a well-loved but worn-out pair, the options are endless. To help you choose, we’ve curated a list of the best men’s white sneakers that combine comfort, durability, and, of course, style. Continue reading to find your next go-to pair—because every man deserves at least one pair of these iconic kicks.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Triple White

The Nike Air Force 1 Low in triple white is either a love or hate on the internet—no in-between. But here at Pulse Picks, it’s a must-have for any man’s sneaker collection. This iconic pair is known for its classic design and easy-to-style design. The Air Force 1 Low is ideal for casual outings or laid-back events where style is top of mind.

It has a simple yet timeless design that gives it the power to immediately upgrade any outfit with minimal effort, making it an unmissable staple. Price: ₦79,000. Where To Buy: Shop Superbuy.

Adidas Originals Samba ‘White/Green’ Sneakers

The Adidas Samba Sneakers have gained momentum both on social media and in the fashion scene for their combination of simplicity and style. The clean, white leather upper with subtle detailing delivers an effortlessly versatile look. It can fit into any setting, from office days to casual weekends or even clubbing night outs. For the man who wants a stylish yet lowkey option, this pair is an excellent pick, standing out without being overly flashy.

With their classic design, superior comfort, and lasting appeal, the Samba XLG Sneakers make for a worthy investment for any wardrobe. Be ready to receive compliments on your kicks everywhere you go, because this one is a crowd-pleaser; don’t say I didn’t tell you. Price: ₦124,800. 40% off ₦208,000. Where To Buy: Shop bCode.

Adidas NY 90

The Adidas NY 90 in white with red accents is a go-to choice for men who appreciate simplicity with a pop of colour. A clean white base with bold red accents on the heel and stripes adds just enough colour to make a statement. The sleek, minimalistic design, inspired by classic tennis shoes, gives it a timeless look that works well for both casual and semi-formal settings.

Crafted from eco-friendly materials, including recycled content, this pair is as sustainable as it is stylish. Lightweight with a cushioned sole, the Adidas NY 90 is perfect for all-day wear and for men who prioritise comfort alongside style. Price: ₦126,000. Where To Buy: Shop bCode.

New Balance ‘White/Grey’ Sneakers

The New Balance ‘White/Grey’ sneakers are essential for men who define their style as cool and laid-back. Featuring a clean white and grey colour palette, this pair is ideal for those who favour a subtle yet refined aesthetic. Built with high-quality materials and a supportive sole, this sneaker offers durability and comfort, making it a go-to for casual, everyday wear.

The design is versatile enough to pair with anything from jeans to athleisure, adding a stylish touch to any outfit. Price: ₦70,250. Where To Buy: Shop DexStitches.

New Balance 9060 Sneakers

The New Balance 9060 brings a bold, sporty vibe with advanced features ideal for performance and running. If you’re a gym bro or you frequently do cardio exercises like jogging or running, this pair is a great addition to your collection. With a chunky, modern design, the 9060s are engineered for comfort and functionality. A responsive cushioned sole provides support for high-impact activities, while the breathable upper helps keep feet cool throughout.

Not to say you can’t wear it for other functions aside from exercising because the New Balance 9060 combines performance with a fashion-forward appeal. It’s a great footwear choice for streetwear outfits. Price: ₦78,000. Where To Buy: Shop DexStitches.

Adidas Yeezy 500 Sneakers

The Adidas Yeezy 500 is a bold and statement-making addition to any sneaker collection. Designed by Kanye West, this pair has a visible, chunky look. It is made with premium materials that give you comfort and durability. You know those sneakers you wear that make your feet get all sweaty, which leads to this uncomfortable feeling? You won’t experience that with these Yeezy sneakers. It is made with premium suede, mesh, and leather. They ensure your feet have enough breathability while it’s on.

The unique AdiPRENE cushioning in the sole offers maximum shock absorption. This provides comfort during days when you’re up and about for long hours. In a sneaker world crowded with trends, the Adidas Yeezy 500s stand out as an iconic, statement-making choice. Price: ₦68,000. Where To Buy: Shop DexStitches.