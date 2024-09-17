Get Deals Up to 52% Off on Gadgets, & Fashion This Week

Aluminum Laptop Stand for Desk with Anti-Slip Pads

This laptop has an Adjustable 7 7-angle computer Riser – Foldable Notebook Holder Compatible 10-15.6” Laptops (Aluminum Grey). The original price is ₦21,000 now 18,000 (-14% Off). Shop Here.

TAKSTAR Sprint in Ear Gaming Headset

The TAKSTAR Sprint In-Ear Gaming Headset is now available for ₦7,000, down from its original price of ₦11,000, reflecting a 14% discount. This versatile headset is compatible with PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and mobile devices. Don't miss out—Shop Here to take advantage of this offer.

SCANFROST / WASHING / TWIN TUB SFWMTTB / 8KG

This washing machine features a high water level capacity of 58 liters and a low water level capacity of 40 litres. It boasts a rated wash power of 420 watts and a rated spin power of 160 watts. Equipped with a superior built-in reversible drain pump, it efficiently removes washed water into the wash basin. Price: ₦274,999 now 219,999 (-₦50,000). Shop Here.

NEXUS TV/FHD/NX-TV43

₦279,999 now 230,999 (- ₦49,000 )

Shop Here.

Fur Perspex Mule – Black

₦12,950 now 8,000. Shop Here

Teal Satin Dress

₦20,000 now 12,000. Shop Here

Tiffany Shirt Dress

₦18,000 now 13,500. Shop Here

Party Mid Heel Glitter Court Heels – Rose Gold

₦10,500 now 8,500. Shop Here

Frozen Shrimps

The product is available in the following sizes and prices: 250g for ₦2,529, 500g for ₦4,949 and 1kg for ₦9,789.00. Shop Here

Smoked Hake Fish

Get 5 Pieces at ₦1,509 and 10 Pieces at ₦ 2,919. Shop Here

Smirnoff Ice Can x24

₦20,963.25 now 18,866.93 (-10%). Shop Here

Peak Filled Evaporated Milk Tin x24 (carton)

₦19,652.56 now 16,371.66 (-17%). Shop Here

Vitamin C Brightening Serum

If you're looking to enhance your skincare routine, the Vitamin C Brightening Serum is a standout choice. This serum is designed to brighten your complexion and even out your skin tone with the power of vitamin C. ₦23,000 now 19,000 (-17%). Shop Here.

Somebymi Aha 10%

Experience radiant skin with this intensive exfoliation care serum. Enriched with AHA, BHA, PHA, and LHA, it effectively targets and removes dead skin cells from the skin's surface and pores. This powerful combination promotes a brighter, smoother complexion by clearing away built-up debris, revealing a refreshed and luminous appearance. ₦9,500 now ₦4,500 (-52%). Shop Here.

Beauty Formula Brightening Tonic and Scrub

This gentle and refreshing toner revitalizes your skin, leaving it feeling renewed and refreshed. The formula is enriched with a vitamin complex, including vitamins B, C, and E, which work together to hydrate, tone, and invigorate the skin.

Its lightweight and uplifting effect ensures your skin feels both revitalized and nourished, making it an excellent addition to your daily skincare routine. ₦9,000 now ₦7,000 (-22%). Shop Here.

Skin Aqua UV Super Moisture Gel

This sunscreen offers UV protection with a fresh, gel-type formula that's as light as water. It's designed to be both waterproof and sweat-resistant, making it an ideal choice for all-day wear. The gentle, moisturizing ingredients ensure your skin stays hydrated, while the light durability technology provides strong, long-lasting protection.