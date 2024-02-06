ADVERTISEMENT
We found Chef Chi’s Grammy Awards outfit on Jumia

Temi Iwalaiye

Chef Chi was the definition of yummy-looking as she stood beside her man to support him for his Grammy nomination.

Chef Chi in LA for the Grammys [Twitter/davido]
Chef Chi in LA for the Grammys [Twitter/davido]

Chef Chi is more commonly known as Chioma Avril Rowland, a Nigerian chef, model, and media personality.

She gained significant public attention due to her relationship with the Afrobeats superstar, Davido. However, she has carved her path in the culinary world and online space.

Though the loss of her first son has reduced her social media presence, we can catch glimpses of her on Davido’s Instagram account.

For such a grand occasion, she wore a brown suede mini skirt, a black top, black platform block heels, a brown Hermes, and a stack of Van Cleef and Arpels bracelets.

Chef Chi in LA for the Grammys [Twitter/davido]
Chef Chi in LA for the Grammys [Twitter/davido]

If you want to channel her style, we’ve got all the details:

We found a nice crop top for ₦ 4,300 on Jumia. Check it out here. Her cute corduroy skirt can also be found on the same e-shopping platform. See it here.

Unfortunately, Jumia didn’t have her platform, but we found it on this website with amazing reviews.

With these items, you are sure to twin with Chef Chi.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

