5 Cleansers That’ll Give Your Oily Skin a Serious Refresh

Our article on lightweight moisturizers for oily skin explores some of the best options that keep your skin feeling fresh and balanced. Check out these five cleansers made for oily skin:

Uncover Green Tea Revitalising Cleanser

This cleanser effectively removes excess oil and impurities, helping to minimize the appearance of pores without leaving your skin feeling dry or stretched. Key ingredients like Salicylic Acid and African Rice Extract clean the skin and unclog pores, removing excess dirt and sebum, and preventing future breakouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Face Cleanser https://uncoverskincare.com/ng/product/green-tea-revitalising-cleanser/

I’ve been using this cleanser in my routine for about three months, and it has made a noticeable difference in keeping my breakouts and excess oil at bay. Price: ₦ 12,500. Where to Buy: Shop Uncover.

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel

This foaming gel’s gentle yet effective formula sweeps away excess oil and impurities without messing with your skin's pH balance. Zinc takes centre stage here. Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, zinc helps soothe irritated skin and keeps breakouts at bay, making this cleanser a go-to for anyone dealing with acne.

https://peronabeauty.com/product/la-roche-posay-effaclar-purifying-foaming-gel-cleanser-for-oily-sensitive-skin-400ml/

ADVERTISEMENT

After using this cleanser, you’ll experience a refreshing clean that won’t leave your skin feeling tight or stripped. It’s perfect for everyday use, making it a must-have in your oily skin routine. Price: ₦ 20,500. Where to Buy: Shop Perona.

Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash

This classic has been a favourite for years, and for good reason. It efficiently wipes away dirt and oil while tackling acne head-on with its powerful formula. Earlier in my skincare journey, this was my holy grail, leaving my face feeling clean without feeling stripped. With regular use, I noticed a significant drop in acne and a general improvement in my skin's clarity.

https://tosnigeria.com/shop/neutrogena-oil-free-acne-wash-9-1-fl-oz-269ml/

Salicylic Acid is the MVP ingredient here. This beta-hydroxy acid dives deep into pores to dissolve excess oil and dead skin cells, helping to prevent future breakouts and keep your skin smooth. Price: ₦ 12,500. Where to Buy: Shop TOS Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser

CeraVe is all about effective skincare, and this foaming facial cleanser is no exception. It cleanses thoroughly without stripping your skin of essential moisture, making it a perfect match for oily skin that craves balance.

https://peronabeauty.com/product/cerave-foaming-cleanser-16oz-uk-version/

This cleanser foams up beautifully, leaving your skin feeling clean and refreshed. It’s great for both morning and night, making it a versatile option for anyone struggling with oily skin.

They work to restore and maintain your skin's natural barrier, ensuring hydration even after cleansing. Price: ₦ 19,000. Where to Buy: Shop Perona.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paula's Choice CLEAR Pore Normalizing Cleanser

Crafted specifically for oily and acne-prone skin, this cleanser offers a deep clean without any irritation. It’s ideal for those who want effective cleansing without harsh ingredients. Salicylic Acid is working hard here, helping to unclog pores and prevent breakouts. This makes it a stellar addition to your routine if acne is also a concern.

https://www.myskin-plug.com/products/paulas-choice-clear-pore-normalizing-acne-cleanser-6-oz

This cleanser is gentle enough for daily use, and over time, it helps refine your skin texture while keeping breakouts at bay. Price: ₦ ₦37,250. Where to Buy: Shop My Skin Hub.