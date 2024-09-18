5 Affordable Toners for Clear Skin

Toners help remove leftover dirt, oil, and impurities after cleansing while also tightening pores and improving your skin’s texture. And the best part? You don’t have to spend a fortune to get the benefits.

Here are five affordable facial toners that can help you achieve a fresh, glowing complexion without breaking the bank.

Some by Mi AHA BHA PHA 30 Days Miracle Toner

This toner has earned cult status for a reason. It's packed with three exfoliating acids—AHA (to slough off dead skin cells), BHA (to unclog pores), and PHA (for gentle exfoliation)—all designed to tackle acne, blackheads, and dullness.

With consistent use, you can expect brighter skin and refined pores. It’s also enriched with niacinamide and witch hazel to regulate oil production and soothe inflammation. Some users may experience a slight tingling sensation, but that's the acids working their magic.

https://nectarbeautyhub.com/products/some-by-mi-aha-bha-pha-30-days-miracle-toner

Where to Buy: Shop Nectar Beauty Hub. Price: ₦11,000

The combination of AHA, BHA, and PHA exfoliates at different levels of the skin. AHA focuses on the surface, BHA goes deeper into the pores, and PHA offers gentle exfoliation that won’t irritate sensitive skin. You should allow this toner to absorb for 2-3 minutes before applying your next skincare step.

Simple Soothing Facial Toner

If you’ve got sensitive skin, you’ll love the Simple Soothing Facial Toner. It’s alcohol-free, fragrance-free, and formulated to gently refresh your skin without stripping it. This toner contains chamomile, witch hazel, and allantoin to calm and hydrate the skin, making it an excellent choice for those looking to keep irritation at bay. Plus, it’s one of the most affordable options on the market.

thebeautyprismng.com

Where to Buy: 24eleven Price: ₦4,000.

With ingredients that focus on soothing and hydrating, this toner works instantly to calm redness or sensitivity. Absorption takes about 1 minute, and because it’s so gentle, you can use it morning and night without worrying about over-drying your skin.

TIAM Vita B3 Mist Toner

For those who want a quick skincare step that brightens and hydrates, the TIAM Vita B3 Mist Toner is a lifesaver. This mist combines the power of Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) to even out skin tone and reduce redness, Tranexamic Acid to fade dark spots, and Vitamin C for a brightening boost. It’s lightweight and absorbs quickly, leaving no greasy residue, making it perfect for hot climates.

24eleven.ng

Where to Buy: Shop 24eleven Price: ₦12,000.

The spray application allows for easy absorption in 1-2 minutes, providing instant hydration. The niacinamide helps strengthen the skin’s barrier and minimize the appearance of pores over time, while Vitamin C works to even out skin tone with consistent use.

CeraVe Hydrating Toner

CeraVe is known for its gentle, skin-loving formulations, and its Hydrating Toner is no exception. This toner is a multitasking dream, infused with hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate, niacinamide to calm, and ceramides to restore your skin barrier. It balances your skin’s pH and delivers a lasting moisture boost, making it perfect for dry or combination skin.

beautyfinds.ng.com

Where to Buy: Shop Beauty Finds Ng Price: ₦22,000

The hyaluronic acid in this toner binds moisture to your skin, keeping it plump and hydrated throughout the day. It takes about 2-3 minutes to fully absorb, and its ceramides work overtime to repair and strengthen your skin’s barrier, preventing moisture loss.

Uncover Rooibos Glow Toner

This toner is a unique blend of PHA, Hyaluronic Acid, and Kombucha, making it a versatile product for all skin types. The addition of Rooibos Leaf Extract helps combat free radicals, while PHA offers mild exfoliation without irritation. It also promotes cell turnover, giving your skin that lit-from-within glow while protecting your skin’s natural barrier.

Uncover Rooibos Glow Toner uncoverskincare.com

Where to Buy: Shop Uncover. Price: ₦16,250.

This toner balances hydration with exfoliation. The PHA exfoliates gently, making it safe for daily use, even for sensitive skin. Its absorption time is quick—1-2 minutes—and it leaves the skin feeling hydrated but not sticky, perfect for layering with other skincare products.

