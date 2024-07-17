Fenty on a Budget? Top Nigerian Lip Liners Under ₦5,000

Founder of Fenty Beauty, Rihanna, shared the drop of her latest makeup product on her social media pages. The Trace'd Out Lip Pencil comes in 10 shades, ranging from nude neutrals to classic reds and trendy berry tones.

This lip pencil boasts an impressive wear time - eight hours. This means you can confidently apply it once and enjoy flawless lips all day. It's smudge-proof, transfer-resistant, and waterproof.

The Trace'd Out Lip Pencil launched online on July 12 and will be in stores by July 19. It retails for around $20. If you're in Nigeria and want to get your hands on one, head over to Essenza, the official Fenty Beauty retailer in the country.

What if Fenty’s lip pencil is way over your budget? We’ve found Nigerian lipliners that are perfect affordable substitutes:

1. Hegai and Esther Lipliners

Pulse Nigeria

Hegai & Esther Lipliner is a mineral-based, highly pigmented lip definer that nourishes your lips and accurately shapes them to help stop your lip colour from smearing and dripping. They also have a wide range of colours like Definer Heater, Wife Material, Pillow Talk, Bite Me, and Pouted.

2. Zaron Lip Lipliners

Pulse Nigeria

When it comes to affordable makeup products, we have to give up on Zaron cosmetics. Their wide range of lip liners in colours like Fussy Fuschia, Pencil Stallion, Slim Lip Pencil Vivid, and Pencil Red Vines is great for bringing out the beauty of lipstick or lipgloss.

3. House of Tara Lipliners

Pulse Nigeria

House of Tara lipliners have been a favourite for many makeup artists for many years. The House of Tara Lip pencil is ideal for lip shaping, lining, and filling because of its creamy, silky texture. It has many colours and varieties, like the Takuere, Erewai, Ebiere, and Adere.