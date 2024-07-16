Why Absolute Clear Lipgloss Is My Go-to Lipgloss

However, one lip gloss stands above the rest: absolute clear lip gloss. Once priced around ₦100, inflation has pushed its cost to between ₦400 and ₦800. Despite its "Made in China" label and anonymous manufacturer, it remains a top choice among Nigerian women, including myself.

Here’s why Absolute Clear Lipgloss is loved:

1. Brilliant Shine

If you’re after that glossy shine, this clear lip gloss is perfect for you. The sheen is simply stunning, giving you a clear, non-oily finish. Pro tip: It looks even better when paired with lip liner.

2. It’s Long Lasting

One of the best things about this lip gloss is its staying power. I have a habit of licking my lips a lot (I know, it's not great), and most other lip glosses don't stand a chance—they get wiped away in no time. But when I use Absolute clear lip gloss, it lasts me the whole day, which is super important to me. Some people say it's too thick and sticky, but that doesn't bother me at all.

3. It Enhances other Lipstick

If you have a dull-looking lipstick, add absolute lipgloss to it, and it will look much better. I love how Absolute Lipgloss is content to play a supporting character even though it can give the main character energy.

4. Immense Moisture

For those with dry lips like me, this clear gloss provides noticeable moisture and relief. Its ingredients, such as lanolin oil and paraffin, keep your lips from becoming cracked and scaly.

Here’s How Absolute Can Improve:

1. A Wider Colour Palette

Even though their entire brand is centred around clear lip gloss, sometimes I wish it had some colour of its own, instead of just being a topper for other lip glosses or lipsticks. I'd love to see shades like pink, peach, burgundy, and other mild colours.

2. A Nice Fruity Taste and Flavour

Absolute clear lipgloss has no smell and, in a way, bothers me a bit. I wish it had its signature taste and flavour.

3. Distinct Packaging

There are also a lot of fakes out there; always make sure you are buying absolute and not ‘absolut’ and other variations of the name. It’s easy to spot the fake because it’s not as sticky; the only problem is this is discovered after purchase in this case.