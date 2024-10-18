ADVERTISEMENT
These Body Oils Will Leave Your Skin Smelling Amazing

Odunmorayo Ayobami

After a bit of research (and personal testing), here are six body oils that deliver both optimal hydration and an irresistible scent.

As someone with perpetually dry skin, body oils have become my go-to for all-day moisture. For the longest time, coconut oil was my holy grail because it’s got it all—moisture, skin barrier protection, wound healing, and even skin tone improvement. But as I began exploring the world of fragrances, I learned that layering your scents is the key to having a long-lasting scent bubble.

From the shower gel you use to your final spritz of perfume, every scent matters. And having a scented body oil plays a crucial role in this process. On the other hand, I also understand that not everyone wants or can handle a heavy perfume, and that’s where lightly scented body oils come in as the perfect alternative.

So, if you’re looking for subtle, skin-loving scents or rich, head-turning fragrances, these oils offer the best of both worlds. After a bit of research (and personal testing), here are six body oils that deliver both optimal hydration and an irresistible scent.

Arami Essentials, a beloved Nigerian skincare brand, has a nourishing multipurpose glow oil made with 100% cold-pressed shea nut oil.

“I have atopic dermatitis, so I struggle with dry skin. The Glow Oil and Ivory Butter made my skin super soft and moisturized! I’m obsessed. Plus, the Oud of Eden scent is heavenly. Love, love, love!” - One user raves.

This rich glow oil comes in three alluring scents: Vanilla Spice, Oud of Eden, and Sweet Oud. I’ve tried the Vanilla Spice, and it’s the perfect balance of warmth and subtle spice—not your typical sugary vanilla. Also, a little goes a long way with this oil, so you have to apply sparingly and be rest assured that you’re getting value for money.

Plus, first-time buyers get 10% off! What’s not to love? Price: ₦4,400 - ₦23,100. Where To Buy: Shop Arami Essentials.

Hailing from Maiduguri, Nigeria, Yerwa Secrets manufactures a range of products. Some include humrahs (artisan perfumes), kaaji (incense), and their multipurpose oils. All of the ingredients used in crafting these products are locally sourced and created by local artisans using traditional methods.

Their #40 perfume was such a hit that customers demanded it in a body oil version. With notes of oud, rose, and vanilla, this oil is like wearing a perfume but more subtle and skin-friendly.

It’s made with nourishing plant-based oils like almond, shea, and olive, so your skin stays hydrated all day. You can even use it in your hair for added pampering! Price: ₦55,000. Where To Buy: Shop Yerwa Secrets.

A cult classic, Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Body Oil is perfect for those who want moisture without any stickiness. This oil made our list of Best Body Oils Under ₦20,000, it absorbs quickly and leaves your skin with a subtle, chocolatey scent thanks to the cocoa butter.

It’s also a great option if you prefer your body oil on the lightly fragranced side. Price: ₦ 9,750. Where To Buy: Shop Teeka4.

For an extra dose of cocoa goodness, Vaseline’s Cocoa Radiant Body Oil delivers intense moisture while leaving your skin silky smooth. The gel formula glides on effortlessly, absorbing without any greasy residue.

And the rich cocoa scent? Pure chocolate bliss. This cocoa radiant oil also made it to our list of the best body oils under ₦20,000. Price: ₦ 9,800. Where To Buy: Shop Buy Better.

If you’re searching for a luxurious body oil containing skin-nourishing oils that provide intense moisture as well as a radiant glow and a unique scent profile, look no further. For a tropical escape in a bottle, Saltair’s Pink Beach Body Oil delivers. With fragrance notes of coconut, vanilla, and almond blossom, it possesses the ultimate dreamy beachside vibes.

It’s made up of a mix of organic and plant-based oils like kukui, cacay, moringa, and squalane. These oils give the skin essential fatty acids to soften the skin and help it retain moisture. Trust me—this oil feels as luxurious as it smells. Price: ₦ 45,000. Where To Buy: Shop My Skin Plug.

This oil is amongst Sol de Janeiro’s three product line-up that contains the brand’s signature Cheirosa ‘62 scent. It has addictive notes of vanilla, salted caramel, and pistachio. It is designed to moisturise, but can also be used for lymphatic drainage massages to reduce bloating.

This Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil is perfect for keeping your skin firm, smooth, and smelling irresistible. Price: ₦118,714.17 (from169,591.67). Where To Buy: Shop Care To Beauty.

Finally, if you’re looking to hydrate your skin, indulge in some aromatherapy, or enhance your fragrance routine, these body oils have you covered. Ready to glow?

