The Best Body Oils Under ₦20,000 for Soft, Smooth Skin

We’ve rounded up the best body oils under ₦20,000:

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Body Oil

The Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula has kept skin soft and smooth for decades (over 180 years!). This body oil is known for its rich, cocoa butter-infused formula. Beyond its moisturizing benefits, Palmer’s is also known for its ability to fade dark spots and stretch marks, making it a reliable choice for anyone looking to even out their skin tone while staying within budget.

Price: ₦10,000 Where to buy: Buy Better

Editor’s Note: Unlike the other products in Palmer’s line; Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Daily Skin Therapy Body Lotion and Original Solid Jar, this oil does not leave a greasy or sticky feeling when used.

Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Oil

The Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Oil is another crowd favorite, especially for those who want that sun-kissed glow without the greasy aftermath. Made with 100% pure cocoa, this oil revives dry and dull skin, leaving it vibrant.

As one reader put it, “It’s nice, lightweight, and smells heavenly.” At ₦8,500, it’s a budget-friendly option that doesn’t lack in quality.

Price: ₦8,500 Where to buy: Buy Better

Bio Oil

If you’re looking for a body oil that does more than just moisturize, Bio-Oil should be at the top of your list. You can use it to take off your makeup, clean your makeup brushes, relieve dry lips and even an itchy scalp. This oil is formulated with a blend of hydrating and soothing botanical oils, including rosemary, sunflower seed, and lavender.

What sets Bio-Oil apart is its reputation as a go-to remedy for scars and stretch marks. Packed with vitamins A and E, this formula stimulates collagen production and helps reduce the signs of ageing. A Pulse Picks reader says “It's nice and reduces the appearance of stretch marks on my body.”

Whether you’re tackling stretch marks or just want to smooth out your skin’s texture, Bio-Oil is a versatile option that’s worth every naira. Price: ₦4,000 Where to buy: Buy Better

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Oil Mist With Oat Oil

This spray-on oil is perfect for quick and even application, allowing you to reach tricky spots like your back. Formulated with 98% naturally derived ingredients, including oat and jojoba oil, it soothes even the most sensitive skin.

If you’re after convenience and high performance, this mist delivers on both fronts. Price: ₦16,000 Where to buy: Teeka4.

Neutrogena Light Sesame Formula Body Oil

If you prefer a fragrance-free and lightweight option, Neutrogena Body Oil is the way to go. This oil is ideal for all skin types, including sensitive ones, thanks to its gentle sesame formula. It’s priced at ₦17,500 and provides hydration without any added fragrance or heaviness, making it perfect for everyday use.

Whether you’re looking for an everyday moisturizer or a soothing treatment after a long day, this body oil is a simple, effective solution. Price: ₦15,500. Where to buy: BeautyandSkinNG.