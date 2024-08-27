Body oils have become a staple in almost every skincare regime. Their ability to deeply nourish, hydrate, and leave the skin looking and feeling moisturized makes them a must-have, whether as a standalone product or an extra layer of moisture over lotion or body butter.
The Best Body Oils Under ₦20,000 for Soft, Smooth Skin
Whether you’re dealing with dry patches, or scars, or simply want to elevate your skin’s texture, a high-quality body oil can work wonders.
We’ve rounded up the best body oils under ₦20,000:
Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Body Oil
The Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula has kept skin soft and smooth for decades (over 180 years!). This body oil is known for its rich, cocoa butter-infused formula. Beyond its moisturizing benefits, Palmer’s is also known for its ability to fade dark spots and stretch marks, making it a reliable choice for anyone looking to even out their skin tone while staying within budget.
Editor’s Note: Unlike the other products in Palmer’s line; Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Daily Skin Therapy Body Lotion and Original Solid Jar, this oil does not leave a greasy or sticky feeling when used.
Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Oil
The Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Oil is another crowd favorite, especially for those who want that sun-kissed glow without the greasy aftermath. Made with 100% pure cocoa, this oil revives dry and dull skin, leaving it vibrant.
As one reader put it, “It’s nice, lightweight, and smells heavenly.” At ₦8,500, it’s a budget-friendly option that doesn’t lack in quality.
It’s lightweight and absorbs quickly, so you’re not left feeling like you’ve bathed in oil. Plus, it smells great. Price: ₦8,500 Where to buy: Buy Better
Bio Oil
If you’re looking for a body oil that does more than just moisturize, Bio-Oil should be at the top of your list. You can use it to take off your makeup, clean your makeup brushes, relieve dry lips and even an itchy scalp. This oil is formulated with a blend of hydrating and soothing botanical oils, including rosemary, sunflower seed, and lavender.
What sets Bio-Oil apart is its reputation as a go-to remedy for scars and stretch marks. Packed with vitamins A and E, this formula stimulates collagen production and helps reduce the signs of ageing. A Pulse Picks reader says “It's nice and reduces the appearance of stretch marks on my body.”
Whether you’re tackling stretch marks or just want to smooth out your skin’s texture, Bio-Oil is a versatile option that’s worth every naira. Price: ₦4,000 Where to buy: Buy Better
Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Oil Mist With Oat Oil
This spray-on oil is perfect for quick and even application, allowing you to reach tricky spots like your back. Formulated with 98% naturally derived ingredients, including oat and jojoba oil, it soothes even the most sensitive skin.
If you’re after convenience and high performance, this mist delivers on both fronts. Price: ₦16,000 Where to buy: Teeka4.
Neutrogena Light Sesame Formula Body Oil
If you prefer a fragrance-free and lightweight option, Neutrogena Body Oil is the way to go. This oil is ideal for all skin types, including sensitive ones, thanks to its gentle sesame formula. It’s priced at ₦17,500 and provides hydration without any added fragrance or heaviness, making it perfect for everyday use.
Whether you’re looking for an everyday moisturizer or a soothing treatment after a long day, this body oil is a simple, effective solution. Price: ₦15,500. Where to buy: BeautyandSkinNG.
When it comes to body care, finding the right oil can transform your routine from ordinary to indulgent. Each of these products offers unique benefits, from deep hydration to scar reduction, all while fitting comfortably within your budget.
