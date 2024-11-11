Black Dresses That’ll Have You Turning Heads All Night

The popular term, the little black dress (LBD) has been around for some time. It was first associated with Coco Chanel’s designs of short black dresses that hit the runway in the 1920s. Ever since, designers have made their interpretations of this trend using different fabrics and designs. You would’ve thought that this fashion phenomenon would have died down, but it stands as one of the longest-lasting trends that is still relevant till today.

As someone whose wardrobe is 50% black (guilty as charged!), I can attest to the undeniable charm of a chic black dress.

These black dresses from Nigerian designer brands fit into various price ranges and are waiting to make their way into your cart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fiesta Halter Neck Dress From Bfits

This black halter neck dress is a stunning outfit choice for a formal or special occasion. It has a deep neckline and dramatic ruffles that create an alluring and elegantly dramatic look. Accessorise with statement earrings or a delicate necklace to draw all the eyes in the room upwards, if you know what I mean. You can pair it with classic black pumps or even strappy-heeled sandals.

https://bfitsng.com/product/fiesta-halter-dress-black/?v=66e10e9ff65e

This dress is a great choice for a black-tie gala, formal wedding, or even a high-end cocktail party, where the wearer would command attention with its sleek and refined aesthetic. Price: 39,500. Where To Buy: Shop Bfits.

Black Cowl Neckline Backless Gown From Bawsty

ADVERTISEMENT

https://bawsty.com/products/black-cowl-neckline-backless-gown/1701731

This sleek, high-fashion gown from Bawsty is a daring but elegant dress to wear out. It has a deep cowl neckline, open back, and fluid floor length that will make you look glamorous. If you’re into making bold and confident statements with what you wear, you would love this dress.

Or, you could even style it with a black/grey blazer or shawl if you prefer to be more covered up. Additionally, you can decide to keep your accessories minimal so as not to take the attention away from the dress or to overwhelm the look. Bawsty is an all-inclusive brand and they’re generous with their size offerings, so you don’t have to worry about whether or not your size will be available. Price: 25,000. Where To Buy: Shop Bawsty.

Ilya Black Fringe Dress From Style In Lagos

https://www.styleinlagos.ng/shop/ilya-black-fringe-dress/

ADVERTISEMENT

If you want to set yourself apart, add some fringes. Everyone will be flocking to you to ask where you found such an adorable dress. The highlight of this dress from Styleinlagos is its fringe detailing along with its one-shoulder neckline and long, flared sleeves. This dress is a true showstopper.

To accessorise, you could simply let the dress be the main focus by pairing it with simple, elegant jewellery, such as sparkling stud earrings or a bracelet. Minimalist heels that aren’t doing too much would complement the clean look of the dress, while a small, structured clutch would complete its polished aesthetic. Price: 36,000. Where To Buy: Shop Style In Lagos.

Maya Black Sparkle Gown From Style In Lagos

Great for the office party or date night, this little black dress with a side slit and sparkles is a must-have. The fabric hugs your body in all of the right places creating the perfect hourglass shape.

https://www.styleinlagos.ng/shop/maya-black-sparkle-gown/

ADVERTISEMENT

If you prefer to show just enough skin, this Maya Sparkle dress is your girl. Price: 39,000. Where To Buy: Shop Style In Lagos.

Cora Dress From Studio Bonnitta

The Cora Dress is the epitome of elegance. Designed in a luxurious black fabric that flows gracefully to the floor, it is perfect for any upscale event. With its fitted, corset-like top with a subtly voluminous bottom, this dress will make you look like a real life princess. Its simplicity gives you a clean canvas for playing with accessories. Add a sparkling necklace, chandelier earrings, and a clutch for a glamorous look.

https://studiobonnitta.com.ng/products/cora-dress-mto/1448027

Personally, I think this dress would look stunning for prom nights or award shows where a memorable, refined appearance is key. The Cora Dress is made to impress. Price: 85,000. Where To Buy: Shop Studio Bonnitta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kai Maxi Dress From The Rail Clothing

There’s nothing an open back dress can’t do. And that’s the case with The Kai Maxi Dress. It is designed to make you feel like an “Oga wife” with its luxurious flow and dare I say, commanding presence. Made in Nigeria, this dress has a loose, bubu-inspired design that drapes gracefully, exuding a regal vibe perfect for high-profile events.

https://therailclothing.com/products/kai-dress

Wear this dress and be prepared to turn heads as you make an unforgettable entrance. Price: 65,000. Where To Buy: Shop The Rail Clothing.

Audrey Dress From Ciar

ADVERTISEMENT

The Audrey dress is a captivating all-black dress that is for the elegant and chic woman. Its ruffles, fitted look and sheer sleeves make it look even more sophisticated.

https://www.ciar.ng/product/audrey-dress-black/

It is a dress that could be dressed down for a more casual occasion by pairing it with simple flats or high heels and a clutch purse. Price: 49,500. Where To Buy: Shop Ciar.