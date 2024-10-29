The Best Looks For Women From Lagos Fashion Week 2024

And as we are well aware that Nigerian designers never miss, this year’s five-day event spotlighted inventive designs that not only honoured tradition but also embraced fresh, fashion-forward concepts. Some of the looks that graced the runway took us to Italy with some La vita è bella (life is beautiful) vibes, while some paid homage to the Edo-Benin culture of Nigeria.

Below are some of the most memorable looks for women that captured our attention and showcased the extraordinary creativity of Nigerian designers.

Cynthia Abila’s SS25 “UNDEFINED” Collection

Cynthia Abila’s “UNDEFINED” collection was a breath of fresh air, a masterful exploration of whimsy playful aesthetic. The oversized raffia bags and eye-catching, voluminous hats gave off an effortlessly chic, beach-inspired feel, perfect for the party-hard, play-hard essence of Lagos. Sheer embroidered fabrics, delicate ruffles, and playful cutouts on the designs made each piece have an ethereal fluidity.

The fabrics were presented in a palette of muted pastels and earthy tones which set a soothing contrast against the bold accessories. This collection created a vibe that felt equally suited for a serene ”La dolce vita” day in Portofino or an afternoon cocktail in bustling Lagos.

Revivalldn’s “Denim Delight”

Revivalldn redefined denim with a collection that celebrated the versatility and artistry of this everyday fabric. Each piece—from patchwork designs to meticulously placed cutouts—challenged conventional denim designs through layered textures and depth. A standout piece to me was the three-tiered denim skirt, which brought all the drama with its cascade of tones and layers.

The overall collection struck a nice balance between casual denim and elevated streetwear. Revivalldn reminded us that denim, in the right hands, is as versatile and luxurious as any fabric.

Nya’s “Old Money Chic”

When I think of the understated elegance, simplicity, and polished look of the 90s old money aesthetic, I am instantly reminded of Nya’s collection at Lagos Fashion Week. The collection brought a nostalgic 90s elegance to the runway with a distinctly modern edge. In this collection, deep black and navy hues adorned with shimmer beadwork and soft frills brought a sense of opulence.

Nya also incorporated Nigerian tie-dye technique into the designs of some of the pieces in this collection, making them look authentic. Among the collection, a midnight-blue, strapless gown with delicate beadwork and a frilled hem captured my interest with its refined, timeless allure.

Elexiay’s Celebration Of Femininity

Elexiay’s collection celebrated the beauty of femininity with pieces that felt ethereal and graceful. Soft lace, pastel tones, and playful polka dots combined to create an understated palette. The collection exemplified the “soft girl” aesthetic, balancing elegance with a hint of sensuality.

Each piece was crafted to make the wearer feel confident and effortlessly chic, perfect for anyone who wants to look and feel poised.

Ibilola Ogundipe’s “Velour Reverie”

Ibilola Ogundipe’s “Velour Reverie” collection was truly captivating with its opulent use of purple and theatrical flair. Each outfit, from short dresses to flowing gowns, was adorned with sequins and delicate rose motifs, exuding an air of showgirl glamour.

The collection featured various shades of purple, adding a sense of royalty and luxury. Each look carried an enchanting playfulness, reminiscent of an Old Hollywood starlet embracing a night of pure elegance and style.

Oshobor’s “Edo Odion”

Known as the “masquerade designer,” Oshobor honoured his Edo-Benin heritage in a collection that served as a tribute to Nigerian culture through fashion. The collection had a signature red colour theme throughout the show, paired with traditional coral bead accessories.

While the bold use of feathers and frills added an element of drama. Oshobor’s work was a visual celebration of the richness of the Edo-Benin culture.

For Style Sake (FSS): Bold And Boundless

FSS showcased designs for the bold, modern woman, with pieces that celebrate individuality and make a statement. Featuring unique colour combinations, patterns, and cuts, this collection is ideal for those who value both comfort and style.

The pieces embody a playful yet fierce spirit, making them perfect for the woman who wants to embrace her personal style with confidence and flair.

Mot The Label’s “Deep Threads”

Mot The Label took a huge creative leap by incorporating denim with Yoruba Aso-Oke, introducing a collection that combined rich cultural elements with modern cuts. Aptly named “Deep Threads,” the designer blended Aso-Oke fabric with denim to create pieces that felt both classic and traditional.

Finally, Lagos Fashion Week 2024 showed the creativity and artistry of Nigerian designers. Each collection on the runway spoke to the essence of signature Nigerian fashion—bold, authentic, and utterly captivating.