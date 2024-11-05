Don't Miss These Black Friday Samsung Phone Steals!

Here’s our handpicked list of Samsung phones, from models designed for tech enthusiasts to ones that will provide excellent value for everyday users.

Samsung Galaxy A05 6.7” 4GB RAM/64GB ROM Android 13 - Black

If you’re looking for a reliable entry-level smartphone that covers the basics, the Galaxy A05 could be the ideal choice. With its expansive 6.7-inch display, you’ll enjoy immersive viewing, which is perfect for when you’re streaming or scrolling through social media.

]The 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage offer just enough space and smooth performance for day-to-day tasks. The Galaxy A05 runs on Android 13, and it keeps you updated with the latest new upgrades. Another feature users love about this phone is its 5,000mAh battery. You’ll almost never need a power bank with this phone because its battery will last you for days on end.

This phone is well-suited for budget-conscious shoppers or first-time smartphone users who want a larger screen without breaking the bank. Price: ₦119,985 (from ₦200,000). Where To Buy: Shop Jumia.

Samsung Galaxy A04e 6.5” 3GB RAM/64GB ROM Android 12 - Copper

The Galaxy A04e is a compact, no-fuss smartphone with a colourful copper design that adds a pop of colour to your everyday tech. Its 6.5-inch screen provides a pleasant viewing experience, and with 3GB of RAM, it handles light multitasking well. This model is perfect for minimalists or younger users who need a dependable phone for messaging, social media, and photography.

Running on Android 12, it’s a dependable choice for those seeking simplicity and technology on a budget. Price: ₦127,954 (from ₦150,000). Where To Buy: Shop Jumia.

Samsung Galaxy A24 6.5” 6GB RAM/128GB ROM Android 13 - Black (plus Free Backpack)

For those in need of more storage and performance, the Galaxy A24 is a noteworthy upgrade. With 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, this phone is ideal for the multitasker who likes to have plenty of apps and media on hand.

Its sleek 6.5-inch display and Android 13 operating system will give you a smooth user experience. This particular deal also comes with a free backpack, so you better get your hands on it now. It’s a practical deal for students or young professionals who are always on the go.

The Samsung Galaxy A24 undoubtedly combines performance with value. It caters to users who need a bit more from their phone. Price: ₦316,999 (from ₦350,000). Where To Buy: Shop Jumia.

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G 6.5” 6GB RAM/128GB ROM Android 14 - Blue Black

Looking for speed? The Galaxy A25 with 5G connectivity is your go-to! Featuring a vibrant 6.5-inch display, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, it effortlessly tackles your daily tasks. With Android 14 on board, you’ll enjoy upgraded functionality, while 5G support ensures quicker browsing and lightning-fast downloads.

Perfect for tech enthusiasts or anyone needing reliable internet access, this phone eliminates the frustrating lags often associated with Android devices. Plus, the sleek blue-black color adds a touch of sophistication. Price: ₦365,475 (from ₦423,680). Where To Buy: Shop Jumia.

Samsung Galaxy A06 6.7” 4GB RAM/64GB ROM Android 14-Black

If you're a fan of watching videos or gaming on your phone, the Galaxy A06 is a fantastic choice with its expansive 6.7-inch screen. Equipped with 4GB of RAM and running on Android 14, it handles essential apps and multitasking with ease.

For those who appreciate a large display, this phone definitely fits the bill. The sleek black colour adds a classic touch, making it perfect for anyone who loves minimalist design. It's a stylish and functional option for your everyday needs! Price: ₦114,270 (from ₦250,000). Where To Buy: Shop Jumia.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 6.4” 8GB RAM/128GB ROM Android 13 - Black

The Galaxy A55 elevates your mobile experience with a powerful 8GB of RAM, making multitasking a breeze—no more worrying about lag! Its 6.4-inch display offers sharp visuals, perfect for gaming or binge-watching your favourite shows. With 5G connectivity and the Android 13 OS, you’ll enjoy fast internet speeds and a sleek, modern interface that enhances your overall user experience.

This phone is suited for tech-savvy individuals who need a mid-range option with high performance and reliable connectivity. Price: ₦599,815 (from ₦650,000). Where To Buy: Shop Jumia.

Samsung Galaxy A35 Dual SIM 6.6” 8GB RAM/256GB ROM Android 14 - Awesome Lilac

If you’re in the market for a dual SIM phone that combines practicality with style, the Galaxy A35 in Awesome Lilac is a fantastic choice. Boasting a generous 256GB of internal storage, it’s perfect for heavy app users, photographers, or anyone who loves to store media on their devices. With 8GB of RAM, this phone effortlessly handles multitasking, while Android 14 ensures you’re equipped with the latest software features. And let’s be honest, that stunning lilac hue makes it a standout in a crowd of gadgets!

This phone is designed to power users or content creators who need to have both storage space and processing power. Price: ₦544,655 (from ₦600,000). Where To Buy: Shop Jumia.

Samsung Galaxy A15 6.5” 8GB RAM/256GB ROM Android 14-Blue

Just like the Galaxy A35 above, this Galaxy A15 offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, perfect for users who love having all their favourite apps, photos, and videos on hand. The large storage and updated Android 14 operating system mean this phone is built to keep up with heavy usage and frequent multitasking. It also comes in blue, which makes it a top pick for those who value aesthetics as much as performance.

It’s great for users who want a high-capacity, well-rounded device without stepping into the premium price bracket. Price: ₦305,220 (from ₦380,000). Where To Buy: Shop Jumia.