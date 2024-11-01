When and Where to Find the Best Black Friday Deals in Nigeria

When Is Jumia Black Friday 2024

From November 1 to November 30, Jumia will offer fresh deals every day. During this period, you’ll find markdowns on electronics, fashion, home appliances, and even groceries, with some discounts reaching up to 80%. Look out for flash sales and daily deals to score popular items at unbeatable prices.

Here’s the schedule for Jumia’s Black Friday 2024:

: From November 1 to November 30, Jumia will offer fresh deals every day. Major Deals on Fridays: Look for special deals every Friday throughout November, including November 1, 8, 15, and 22, leading up to the grand finale on Black Friday, November 29.

Look for special deals every Friday throughout November, including November 1, 8, 15, and 22, leading up to the grand finale on Black Friday, November 29. The biggest sales will peak on November 29, but don’t worry if you miss out! There will be last-minute deals spilling over into Sunday, November 30.

Pro Tip: Download the Jumia app to set reminders for flash sales or join their loyalty program for early access to some of the best deals.

What Date is Konga Black Friday?

Get ready to save big with Konga Yakata Black Friday, running from November 1 to 30, 2024! Enjoy discounts across every category, from must-have electronics and fashion pieces to home appliances and beauty products.

Look out for daily flash sales, live auctions, and our famous Treasure Hunt, where you can grab top products for just a few Naira. Plus, score additional freebies and giveaways throughout the sale, and with KongaNow, you can even get same-day delivery on your purchases (T&Cs apply). It’s the perfect time to shop everything you need at unbeatable prices—don’t miss out!

Past years have featured substantial discounts on smartphones, laptops, and home gadgets, with some deals offering up to 60% off.

Pro Tip: Follow Konga on social media to receive alerts on when the Yakata sales go live and grab limited-time deals.

Xiaomi Black Friday

Xiaomi is gearing up for an incredible Black Friday shopping experience from October 31 to November 30, 2024, featuring exclusive offers and a chance to win a Xiaomi-branded family pack valued at ₦6,000,000!

During this month-long shopping, customers can enjoy significant savings on popular devices: the Redmi 13 offers a discount of up to 20,000 naira, while the newly launched Redmi 14C comes with a free pair of Xiaomi In-Ear Headphones. For power seekers, the Redmi Note 13 series provides discounts of up to 15,000 naira, plus a free pair of Redmi Buds 6 Play.

Tablet lovers can also save, with the Redmi Pad SE available at 5,000 naira off, and the Redmi Pad Pro and Pro 5G offering 10,000 naira discounts. These fantastic deals are available at authorized Xiaomi retailers like FINET, and RAYA, and online at Jumia.

Don't miss out—shop now to grab your favourite Xiaomi products and enjoy free gifts before Black Friday ends on November 30!

BCode

Get ready for BCode’s Black Friday sale from November 1 to December 1, with up to 50% off on Adidas and more across men’s, women’s, and kids’ clothing and shoes. This month-long event is your chance to refresh your wardrobe with stylish pieces at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss out—grab your favorite fashion essentials before they’re gone!

Looking for the trendiest fashion pieces at a fraction of the price? BCode’s Black Friday deals are tailored for those who want to update their wardrobes with stylish and quality pieces. BCode focuses on contemporary fashion, with discounts typically spanning men’s and women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Since BCode operates on a limited stock basis, it’s best to be quick on this one as sizes and popular items can sell out fast.

Pro Tip: Create an account on the BCode website in advance so you can quickly add items to your cart and checkout without delays. And, don’t forget to watch out for bundle offers to get even more value.

Garmspot

Mark your calendar for Garmspot Black Friday on November 28, 2024! Get ready for an exciting day of unbeatable deals across the trendiest streetwear, footwear, and accessories. Whether you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe or snag the season’s hottest pieces, this Black Friday promises huge savings on premium brands and exclusive styles.