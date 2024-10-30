Soothe Your Sensitive Skin With These Hydrating Moisturisers

With the right products, you can effectively hydrate your skin without compromising your skin barrier. Here’s a list of eight moisturisers perfect for sensitive skin.

CeraVe Facial Moisturising Lotion PM

For ultra-sensitive skin, simplicity is key. The CeraVe Facial Moisturising Lotion PM offers a basic yet effective formula that hydrates without triggering irritation. This lotion is free from fragrances, harsh preservatives, and other potentially irritating ingredients which is the best route for sensitive skin. Its main ingredients are hyaluronic acid, ceramides and niacinamide which will only soothe and restore the skin’s barrier.

This moisturizer has a gentle formulation that makes it an ideal choice for those looking for a straightforward solution for their sensitive skin. Price: ₦17,500. Where To Buy: Shop Nectar Beauty Hub.

Cetaphil Redness Relief Night Cream

Just slightly more expensive than the CeraVe option, the Cetaphil Redness Relief Night Cream provides additional anti-inflammatory ingredients and antioxidants. While it has a few more components than CeraVe, it remains a gentle choice. It’s worth trying both to see which one suits your skin best.

This relief night cream is specifically created for redness-prone, sensitive skin so be rest assured that it’ll work wonders.

It contains Allantoin, licorice extract, and caffeine to rehydrate, lessen redness, and balance the skin. Price: ₦12,000. Where To Buy: Shop Mama Tega.

Bioderma Sensibio AR

Another moisturiser that is specifically designed for sensitive skin suffering from redness and rosacea. This French pharmacy product is formulated to calm irritation with soothing agents and fatty acids. It works to prevent redness, and small visible blood vessels, and also stop the development of any further irritation.

Additionally, it contains calming properties like allantoin and canola which act as soothing agents to give the skin a cooling feel. It is a standout choice for sensitive and reactive skin. Price: ₦39,634. Where To Buy: Shop Care To Beauty.

Vichy Mineral 89 100h Moisture Boosting Rich Cream

If your skin is both sensitive and dry, consider Vichy Rich Cream. Comprising 97% natural ingredients, this moisturiser harnesses the power of pure hyaluronic acid, plant sugar and Vichy thermal water to strengthen the skin barrier and protect it from external adverse factors like pollution.

Its application morning and night can help achieve balanced skin and a radiant glow. Price: ₦45,515. Where To Buy: Shop Care To Beauty.

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion

A staple in many skincare routines and my all-time favourite moisturiser, the CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion is oil-free and packed with hydrating ingredients like ceramides and hyaluronic acid. It has a gentle, non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic formula and it is suitable for all skin types, including those with eczema.

You know how there are some heavy-duty products that after application, you feel like there’s a blanket on your face. This moisturiser is quite the opposite as it doesn’t feel heavy at all after application.

It blends into the skin smoothly, provides good hydration and can double as a body moisturiser. This goodness in a bottle is also approved by the National Eczema Association. Price: ₦15,000. Where To Buy: Shop Coco Rosey.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer With SPF

This lightweight option is brimming with ceramides, niacinamide, and glycerin which are all aimed at restoring the skin barrier. Dermatologist-recommended and free from fragrances and parabens, it’s safe for even the most sensitive skin types. There’s also an added benefit of UV broad spectrum SPF 30 which offers sun protection without the heavy feel of traditional sunscreens.

Its non-comedogenic formula also makes it suitable for makeup wearers. Price: ₦25,500. Where To Buy: Shop Imo Ayi.

Vanicream Daily Facial Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin

Vanicream is renowned for its dedication to sensitive skin. This daily moisturiser combines a thicker texture for added hydration with a non-heavy feel, making it ideal for layering under SPF or makeup. Enriched with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalane, and ceramides, it soothes and nourishes the skin without irritation.

It also has a fragrance-free formulation so you don’t have to worry about any irritation that could come from that. Price: ₦28,000. Where To Buy: Shop Tbn Ventures.

Aveeno Calm + Restore Oat Gel Moisturizer

For those who prefer lighter hydration, Aveeno's Calm + Restore Oat Gel Moisturizer is an excellent choice. Its fast-absorbing formula delivers moisture for up to 24 hours while calming dry or itchy skin. Free from parabens, fragrances, alcohol, and dyes, it also contains prebiotic oats and feverfew to enhance the skin barrier and reduce redness.

Its matte finish makes it perfect for users looking for a moisturiser that won’t leave their face looking shiny. Price: ₦25,800. Where To Buy: Shop Rhema Beauty Shop.