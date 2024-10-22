The Best Hair Removal Products for Underarms

Thankfully, I've found some new creams and wax kits that take every last strand of hair off!

Nair Glide On Hair Removal Cream

https://girlyessentials.com.ng/product/nair-glide-on-hair-removal-cream-arm-leg-and-bikini-hair-remover/

Where to Buy: Shop Girly Essentials. Price: ₦16,000.

The Nair Glide On Hair Removal Cream is that all-in-one solution you have always wanted. This helps remove hair from the hair, arms, legs, and the ‘bikini’ or sensitive areas (read armpits). The best part is that you don't have to actually touch the product, all you need to do is turn the dial to dispense the hair remover, then, like the name says, glide on. It works to remove hair just below the surface so you can rock your silky-smooth, stunning skin for days longer than shaving.

DISAAR Beauty Skincare 3-Minute Quick Hair Removal Cream

https://www.supermart.ng/products/disaar-hair-removal-cream-100-g?srsltid=AfmBOoqT0lZ7DujkZdV2ejOCwUqdxxcgcaSb-D9Ci1ubyAuTYe_YcsuP

Where to Buy: Shop Supermart Price: ₦3,100.

If you’re in a hurry to leave the house and you still need that quick, perfect shave, then the Disaar 3-Minute Quick Hair Removal Cream will work like a charm! Its chamomile extract is designed to make the hair removal process both efficient and safe, as it goes deep into the hair follicles and removes the hair without causing irritation on the skin. It has separate products suitable for both sensitive, normal and dry skin.

Beauty Formulas Vitamin E Wax Strips

https://girlyessentials.com.ng/product/beauty-formulas-vitamin-e-wax-strips-40/

Where to Buy: Shop Girly Essentials. Price: ₦6,500.

Remember those Vitamin E serums I shared earlier? Well, we get to see the efficacy of this Vitamin yet again in the Beauty Formulas Vitamin E Wax Strips. It is such a convenient and easy way to ensure effective, long-lasting hair removal. It can be used for the legs, body and underarms while leaving your skin hair-free for up to 4 whole weeks!

Veet Ready-to-Use Wax Strip Kit

https://www.jumia.com.ng/veet-3-in1-ready-to-use-wax-strip-kit-40pcs-92187240.html

Where to Buy: Shop Jumia. Price: ₦ 22,000

Enriched with Shea Butter and Acai Berries fragrance, this instant wax strip kit is designed to nourish sensitive skin and leave behind salon-like glowing, smooth skin with results lasting up to 28 days. It also has a gel-like substance that helps remove hair that is very close to the root in minutes!

Veet Hair Removal Cream Sensitive Skin

https://www.supermart.ng/products/veet-hair-removal-cream-sensitive-skin-100-ml?srsltid=AfmBOoolSVLRh_B3aIe7z77DrbyNX_R-hDWgaIr77T70uq9n_tj1UGvi

Where to Buy: Shop Supermart.NG Price: ₦4,930.

Enriched with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E, this cream is known for its soothing and hydration properties, making that underarm shave a pleasant experience. It even comes with an added bonus of a spatula for application!