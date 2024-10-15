Smelling Expensive Is Easy With These 7 Affordable Arabian Perfumes

As a fragrance lover myself, I have curated a list of seven affordable Arabian fragrances that don’t break the bank. The fragrances on this list are easy to find, smell amazing and last for hours—tried, tested, and loved!

Khamrah by Lattafa

Imagine walking into a luxurious hotel lobby in a hustle and bustle metropolitan city—that’s what Khamrah smells like. This unisex oriental fragrance contains a rich blend of sweet and spicy notes like cinnamon, nutmeg, dates, praline, and vanilla, with warm notes of tonka bean and myrrh. Many perfume enthusiasts say it reminds them of cinnamon apple pie or even a boozy holiday drink, but to me, it smells like a sweet gingerbread cookie.

Something about it gives huge Christmas vibes, making it perfect for the festive season (not to say you can’t wear it all year round). Plus, it lasts a solid 8 hours, making it a perfect choice for work or formal occasions. Price: ₦45,999. Where To Buy: Shop Fragrances.com

Berries Weekend Pink Edition by Fragrance World

If the idea of smelling like candied fruit sounds like your jam, Berries Weekend is the fragrance for you. This sweet, fruity floral perfume is a hit with women who love fresh, fruity, and sweet scents. With juicy notes of tangerine, iris, and nectarine, this fragrance feels like having a picnic or walking through a garden of blooming flowers and ripe fruits. Ideal for date nights, it’s light but long-lasting.

Additionally, I often find myself going nose-blind to it, but the compliments I get from people around me prove that this fruity fragrance is still doing its things. A crowd favourite for sure. Price: ₦14,500. Where To Buy: Shop Muna Cosmetics.

Lamsat Harir by Arabiyat

Smelling like grapes might not sound as appealing as, say, the scent of vanilla or caramel, but Lamsat Harir makes it unexpectedly elegant. The combination of blackcurrant, musk, and cedar creates a fragrance that is youthful and playful, but still sophisticated and mature.

Its vibe is reminiscent of sipping a chilled glass of red wine, true to its notes of grape and blackcurrant. It is perfect for a casual day out or a cozy evening in. It’s one of those perfumes that transitions effortlessly from day to night. Price: ₦18,000. Where To Buy: Shop Lily Scent.

Qaed Al-Fursan Unlimited by Lattafa

If you’re a gourmand lover, Qaed Al-Fursan Unlimited is the fragrance of your dreams. At some point in time, Qaed Al-Fursan Unlimited became my go-to bedtime fragrance because it is so warm and cozy. Think of a creamy coconut milkshake packed with vanilla and a dash of pineapple—it’s that sweet! The subtle scent of coconut, ylang-ylang, and musk makes it not go over the edge of being sickly sweet but maintains its comfort and cozy vibe.

It’s not a fragrance that will fill the room, but it’s perfect for close encounters and intimate moments. Plus, who wouldn’t want to smell like dessert? Price: ₦23,000. Where To Buy: Shop Perfumes for Less NG.

Yara Pink by Lattafa

Do you live for sweet vanilla fragrances? Then Yara is the scent for you. Imagine a creamy strawberry milkshake in perfume form—that’s Yara Pink. It’s a simple but irresistibly sweet scent that gives off major brunch-with-the-girls vibes. Wearing it feels like wrapping yourself in pink tulle—it’s girly, playful, and unapologetically feminine.

If you want something that will have people stopping you on the street and asking what fragrance you’re wearing, Yara is it. Price: ₦30,500. Where to Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria.

Club de Nuit Woman by Afnan

If you’re looking for an affordable dupe of Coco Mademoiselle by Chanel, Club de Nuit Woman is the answer. Its name, which roughly translates to “Night Club woman,” isn’t exactly the vibe the fragrance gives off. First of all, it is a second skin scent which means it’s very soapy and clean - perfect for daytime wear. Secondly, this fragrance is very elegant and sophisticated, not exactly what you’ll find in the club.

A few sprays of this fragrance go a long way, thanks to its high oil concentration, but be warned—too much can be overwhelming! Price: ₦53,000. Where to Buy: The Scent Store.

Club de Nuit Intense Man by Armaf

We can’t talk about Arabian perfumes without mentioning Club de Nuit Intense Man—a fragrance that has gained cult status among Lagos men.

With its sharp citrusy notes of lemon and bergamot paired with smokey birch and leather, this fragrance is perfect for someone who wants to stand out. It’s a bold, confident scent that can last 8-10 hours, making it ideal for a long day out. One thing’s for sure—you won’t go unnoticed. Price: ₦53,500. Where to Buy: Shop Scentsation.