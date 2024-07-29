These Budget-Friendly Perfumes From Zara Smell Like Designer Scents

Zara’s budget-friendly perfumes have had shoppers raving about their striking resemblance to designer scents and their impressive all-day staying power.

Earlier this year, TikTok sparked a trend in fragrance dupes, and Zara has emerged as a leading contender with impressive alternatives to high-end perfumes. Smelling good is important but quite expensive. However, the right perfumes leave a lasting impression and improve your confidence.

These five Zara dupes smell just like high-end designer perfumes.

1. Zara Golden Decade vs. YSL Libre

Pulse Nigeria

YSL's Libre and Zara's Golden Decade are frequently compared because they both have a combination of lavender, orange blossom, and jasmine notes. For people who appreciate this fragrance profile, Golden Decade offers an inexpensive alternative to YSL's exceptional longevity.

2. Zara Red Temptation vs. Baccarat Rouge 540

Pulse Nigeria

Red Temptation by Zara is a fantastic duplicate of the popular but incredibly expensive Baccarat Rouge 540 - it costs about ₦825,000. The alluring combination of praline, amber, and jasmine may be found in both scents. Although Baccarat Rouge 540 has a longer-lasting scent, Zara's version is less expensive while still maintaining a beautiful scent.

3. Zara Apple Juice vs. Marc Jacobs Daisy

Pulse Nigeria

Zara's Apple Juice fragrance will be loved by those who have experienced the magnificent Marc Jacobs Daisy scent. The essence of Daisy's floral and fruity notes—apple, orange, grapefruit, rose, jasmine, violet, and a foundation of sandalwood—is captured by this reasonably priced dupe.

4. Zara Cherry Smoothie vs. Tom Ford Lost Cherry

Pulse Nigeria

Zara's Cherry Smoothie is a rendition of Tom Ford's Lost Cherry, priced at ₦620,999 and it is amazingly close to the seductive perfume of fresh cherries. Both scents have a foundation of creamy almonds with accents of tangy and sweet cherries. The version from Zara has a hint of vanilla added for a cosier, more pleasant aroma.

5. Zara Nude Bouquet vs. Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet

Pulse Nigeria

Zara has created a cost-effective substitute for the much-desired Miss Dior fragrance by effectively capturing its essence. Their perfume, Nude Bouquet, is a wonderful combination of vanilla, peony, and sweet cherry just like Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet.

