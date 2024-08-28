After 4 Years of Trying Different Brands, These Are My Favorite Nigerian Shoes For Women

My favourite sort of sandals and slippers are flatforms. Featuring a flat platform, these shoes provide height, support, and solid structure, contrasting beautifully with lighter fabrics like linen or chiffon, and even sturdier fabrics like denim. Plus, their raised design makes them a top choice for me, as I like to give myself a few more inches in the height department and keep my feet a safe distance from the ground when I’m out and about.

These are three of my favourite brands that offer vibrant, affordable, and versatile footwear options and what’s next on my shopping list from them:

EJ Republik

EJ Republik stood out to me because of its customization. This unisex shoe brand offers a wide range of sizes, starting at 35 and making shoes for sizes as big as 51, making this a great option if you’re looking to gift shoes to your friends with bigger feet. They also have a range of colours available for you to select, as many as 53 shades of leather. You can also customise how it will fit, from slim to very wide.

These shoes are comfortable and have lasted over two years in my care. Their shoes are handmade per order, taking about a week before its delivered. I currently own two pairs of shoes from them and I’m getting ready to buy a third pair.

The AISE Platform Leather Slippers is my more recent buy. I bought in the colour Clay, which is a rich brown that goes great against my skin. This sandal is flat with comfortable, puffy straps. I have a high instep, so I appreciate the support I get with this pair. I’ve paired these with long skirts and jeans, getting compliments.

I’ve had the MEGAN Lace Up Platforms in Black for three years now. I know gladiator-style sandals may have fallen out of favour popularly but I still appreciate strappy action on my ankles. These platform sandals are versatile, I’ve worn them under flared-bottom jeans, paired with shorts, mini skirts and dresses. The sole is thick and the straps can be customized in length for your taste, (you will need to ask about this if you’re placing an order through their Instagram).

The MEGAN Lace Up Platforms. Price: ₦23,500. Where to Buy: EJ Republik.

If you’re not into platform shoes, EJ Republik also has beautiful designs in flat slippers and sandals, reasonably priced between ₦15,000-₦17,000. So what’s my next order? For platforms, I’m looking to buy a pair of the Zara leather slippers. For slippers, the Wendy Flats, though I’m torn between buying it in plain or in a colourway.

The Wendy Flats (Pointed). Price: ₦15,000. Where to buy: Shop EJ Republik.

Shop NNO

I first found Shop NNO on Instagram. I was window shopping and bookmarked their Nomski Platforms. When I went to the site, I found that they only made shoes for women and that they offered two types of silhouettes: platforms and slides. For colours, they offer twelve shades of leather, eleven solid colours and a bright black and orange print named N.N.O. Production and delivery

I ended up buying two pairs of their Mezu platforms, one for myself and another as a gift. I’ve had this pair for three years and not only have they been worth the buy, they’ve been durable. They’ve held up for frequent wear, against water and humidity too. The sole is flat and comfortable, letting me wear and stand in them without undue pressure on my feet and ankles.

Priced at ₦23,000, the Mezu platforms are perfect for casual outfits and everyday wear. Where to buy: Shop NNO

So what’s my next order? For platforms, I’m looking to buy a pair of the Ntusara Slides, in a colourway. Price: ₦17,000.

Shopping these shoe brands has been a rewarding journey in finding the perfect balance between comfort, style and a strict budget for me. Whether you’re looking for vibrant colors, unique designs, or affordable price points, these brands offer something for everyone.