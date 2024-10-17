Say Goodbye To Acne With These Face Washes Under ₦20,000

Salicylic acid is a beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) known for its ability to penetrate deep into the pores and dissolve oil. According to Web MD, salicylic acid belongs to a class of drugs known as salicylates. Acne occurs when oil (sebum), dead skin cells, and bacteria clog your pores, creating the ideal environment for breakouts.

When applied to the skin, salicylic acid may work by helping the skin to shed dead cells from the top layer and by decreasing redness and swelling (inflammation). This powerhouse ingredient works by:

Unclogging Pores: It penetrates deep into your pores to dissolve excess oil.

Reducing Inflammation: It helps to calm redness and swelling.

Exfoliating: It encourages dead skin cells to shed, keeping your skin smooth and clear.

Salicylic acid is a beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) that comes in various concentrations in products like toners, moisturizers, and, of course, face washes.

We’ve rounded up the top salicylic acid face washes under ₦20,000 that will help you manage breakouts effectively and leave you with that glow you’ve been dreaming of.

Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Fighting Face Wash

This face wash, popularly recognised for its bright orange colour, is a classic that has stood the test of time. Packed with 2% salicylic acid, it not only treats current breakouts but helps prevent future ones from appearing. This face wash has an oil-free non-comedogenic formula, meaning it won’t clog your pores, and it also targets post-acne marks to promote a clearer complexion.

Why it’s worth it: Affordable, effective, and perfect for oily skin types battling frequent breakouts. Price: ₦12,999. Where To Buy: Shop Cocci Beauty.

CeraVe Blemish Control Cleanser

CeraVe’s Blemish Control Cleanser is another top choice, combining 2% salicylic acid with purifying hectorite clay to absorb excess oil. It also contains niacinamide to soothe the skin and ceramides to maintain the skin’s natural barrier, making it gentle yet effective.#

Why it’s worth it: Perfect for those with oily and sensitive skin who want to prevent stripping while treating acne. Price: ₦14,000. Where To Buy: Shop Body Indulgence.

Neutriherbs Salicylic Acid Purifying Gel Cleanser

If you prefer a gel-like consistency, Neutriherbs' gentle cleanser contains salicylic acid, Chinese medicinal Stephania tetrandra root extract for its anti-inflammatory properties, and tea tree oil to combat bacteria.

Why it’s worth it: Ideal for those looking for a purifying, lightweight gel cleanser that fights acne and can double as a body wash. Price: ₦10,500. Where To Buy: Shop Neutriherbs.

COSRX Salicylic Acid Daily Gentle Cleanser

K-beauty fans, this one’s for you. COSRX’s daily cleanser combines 0.5% salicylic acid with tea tree oil and willow bark water to exfoliate and control oil production, while also hydrating and calming the skin.

Why it’s worth it: Great for oily, acne-prone skin and perfect for those who love multi-benefit products. Price: ₦12,500. Where To Buy: Shop Allure.

CeraVe SA Smoothing Cleanser

This cleanser works double duty as both a face and body wash. Its formula, containing salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides, makes it perfect for targeting acne while also treating rough, bumpy skin conditions like Keratosis Pilaris.

Why it’s worth it: A multi-purpose gem that’s gentle yet effective on both face and body. Price: ₦14,300. Where To Buy: Shop Rhema Beauty.

Aveeno Clear Complexion Foaming Cleanser

If you’re looking for something gentle but effective, Aveeno’s Clear Complexion Cleanser contains 0.5% salicylic acid along with soy extracts to calm irritated skin. Its oil-free and non-comedogenic formula makes it a great option for sensitive skin types.

Why it’s worth it: Affordable, soothing, and a perfect pick for those with sensitive or combination skin prone to acne.Price: ₦6,000. Where To Buy: Shop Christian Fluent Cosmetics.