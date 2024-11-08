Adidas Black Friday 2024: Get the Styles You’ve Been Eyeing!

Here’s a breakdown of must-have Adidas items for both men and women.

Nothing says Adidas like a fresh pair of shoes, and this Black Friday, some popular styles are available at unbeatable prices. If you're looking to elevate your game or simply adding to your sneaker collection, these are some great deals:

ADIDAS COPA PURE II.4 FLEXIBLE GROUND BOOTS

ADVERTISEMENT

https://www.shopbcode.com/pages/blackfriday

Price: ₦29,000 (50% off ₦58,000) Shop Here

Known for its balance of style and performance, the Copa Pure is perfect for those who want a reliable boot on flexible ground. At half off this Black Friday, it’s a steal for anyone looking to invest in quality sports footwear.

ADIDAS X CRAZYFAST.4 FLEXIBLE GROUND BOOTS

https://www.shopbcode.com/pages/blackfriday

ADVERTISEMENT

Price: ₦31,000 (30% off ₦44,000) Shop Here

A pair that brings speed and comfort, ideal for athletes and soccer enthusiasts alike. With its dynamic design, the Crazyfast.4 will keep you grounded while turning heads.

ADIDAS DEPORTIVO II FLEXIBLE GROUND BOOTS

https://www.shopbcode.com/pages/blackfriday

Price: ₦33,000 (30% off ₦47,000) Shop Here

ADVERTISEMENT

Designed for flexible ground performance, these boots are both durable and stylish, offering excellent grip and comfort. At 30% off, they’re a great choice for athletes looking to up their game without breaking the bank.

ADIDAS ADIZERO RC 4 (Women’s)

https://www.shopbcode.com/pages/blackfriday

Price: ₦56,000 (50% off ₦111,000) Shop Here

Engineered for runners who want that extra edge, the Adizero RC 4 combines lightweight materials with responsive cushioning. With over 50% off, it’s a top pick for athletes looking to enhance their performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADIDAS PUREBOOST 22 (Women’s)

https://www.shopbcode.com/pages/blackfriday

Price: ₦63,000 (48% off ₦120,000) Shop Here

The Pureboost 22 offers comfort and adaptability, making it an excellent everyday sneaker. With its modern design and Boost technology, it’s a great option at nearly half off.

ADIDAS 3D POWER TREFOIL T-SHIRT

ADVERTISEMENT

https://www.shopbcode.com/collections/mens-clothing-black-friday?filter.v.availability=1&sort_by=title-ascending

Price: ₦21,000 (30% off ₦30,000) Shop Here

This casual yet bold T-shirt is a perfect statement piece. It’s versatile for any casual outing and, at a discount, is a must-add to any closet.

ADICOLOR SEASONAL ARCHIVE SHORTS

https://www.shopbcode.com/collections/mens-clothing-black-friday?filter.v.availability=1&sort_by=title-ascending

ADVERTISEMENT

https://www.shopbcode.com/collections/mens-clothing-black-friday?filter.v.availability=1&sort_by=title-ascending

Price: ₦33,000 (49% off ₦65,000) Shop Here

These classic shorts bring comfort and retro vibes together. They’re perfect for lounging or light activity, offering flexibility at a fraction of the price.

ADIDAS ARSENAL 23/24 HOME JERSEY

https://www.shopbcode.com/collections/mens-clothing-black-friday?filter.v.availability=1&sort_by=title-ascending

ADVERTISEMENT

Price: ₦80,000 (50% off ₦160,000) Shop Here

Arsenal fans, rejoice! This home jersey is available at half off and is the perfect way to show support for your team while sporting a high-quality piece.

ADICOLOR CLASSICS BRA TOP

https://www.shopbcode.com/collections/womens-clothing-black-friday?filter.v.availability=1&sort_by=title-ascending

Price: ₦16,000 (45% off ₦29,000) Shop Here

ADVERTISEMENT

This stylish bra top is great for low-impact workouts or casual layering. With its chic design and comfortable fit, it’s a wardrobe essential.

ADIDAS 3-STRIPES GRAPHIC SWIMSUIT

https://www.shopbcode.com/collections/womens-clothing-black-friday?filter.v.availability=1&sort_by=title-ascending

Price: ₦17,000 (70% off ₦57,000) Shop Here

A sleek swimsuit perfect for pool days or beach vacations. With Adidas’s signature 3-stripes, you’ll make a statement while enjoying a substantial discount.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADIDAS SPORTSWEAR FUTURE ICONS WINNERS 3.0 TANK TOP

https://www.shopbcode.com/collections/womens-clothing-black-friday?filter.v.availability=1&sort_by=title-ascending

Price: From ₦8,000 (71% off ₦28,000) Shop Here

Perfect for any workout or casual outing, this tank top is an absolute bargain. With its lightweight design and Adidas quality, it’s hard to pass up.