Adidas Black Friday 2024: Get the Styles You’ve Been Eyeing!

Hillary Essien

As Black Friday kicks off, Adidas fans have a lot to look forward to with exclusive markdowns across footwear and apparel.

Adidas Black Friday Deals
Adidas Black Friday Deals

Whether you're stocking up on essentials, looking to upgrade your workout gear, or treating yourself to stylish pieces, now is the time to dive into Adidas’s best Black Friday deals.

Here’s a breakdown of must-have Adidas items for both men and women.

Nothing says Adidas like a fresh pair of shoes, and this Black Friday, some popular styles are available at unbeatable prices. If you're looking to elevate your game or simply adding to your sneaker collection, these are some great deals:

ADIDAS COPA PURE II4 FLEXIBLE GROUND BOOTS
ADIDAS COPA PURE II4 FLEXIBLE GROUND BOOTS https://www.shopbcode.com/pages/blackfriday

Price: ₦29,000 (50% off ₦58,000) Shop Here

Known for its balance of style and performance, the Copa Pure is perfect for those who want a reliable boot on flexible ground. At half off this Black Friday, it’s a steal for anyone looking to invest in quality sports footwear.

ADIDAS X CRAZYFAST4 FLEXIBLE GROUND BOOTS
ADIDAS X CRAZYFAST4 FLEXIBLE GROUND BOOTS https://www.shopbcode.com/pages/blackfriday
Price: ₦31,000 (30% off ₦44,000) Shop Here

A pair that brings speed and comfort, ideal for athletes and soccer enthusiasts alike. With its dynamic design, the Crazyfast.4 will keep you grounded while turning heads.

ADIDAS DEPORTIVO II FLEXIBLE GROUND BOOTS
ADIDAS DEPORTIVO II FLEXIBLE GROUND BOOTS https://www.shopbcode.com/pages/blackfriday

Price: ₦33,000 (30% off ₦47,000) Shop Here

Designed for flexible ground performance, these boots are both durable and stylish, offering excellent grip and comfort. At 30% off, they’re a great choice for athletes looking to up their game without breaking the bank.

Adizero RC 4 Shoes Pink
Adizero RC 4 Shoes Pink https://www.shopbcode.com/pages/blackfriday

Price: ₦56,000 (50% off ₦111,000) Shop Here

Engineered for runners who want that extra edge, the Adizero RC 4 combines lightweight materials with responsive cushioning. With over 50% off, it’s a top pick for athletes looking to enhance their performance.

ADIDAS PUREBOOST 22
ADIDAS PUREBOOST 22 https://www.shopbcode.com/pages/blackfriday

Price: ₦63,000 (48% off ₦120,000) Shop Here

The Pureboost 22 offers comfort and adaptability, making it an excellent everyday sneaker. With its modern design and Boost technology, it’s a great option at nearly half off.

ADIDAS 3D POWER TREFOIL T-SHIRT
ADIDAS 3D POWER TREFOIL T-SHIRT https://www.shopbcode.com/collections/mens-clothing-black-friday?filter.v.availability=1&sort_by=title-ascending

Price: ₦21,000 (30% off ₦30,000) Shop Here

This casual yet bold T-shirt is a perfect statement piece. It’s versatile for any casual outing and, at a discount, is a must-add to any closet.

ADICOLOR SEASONAL ARCHIVE SHORTS
ADICOLOR SEASONAL ARCHIVE SHORTS https://www.shopbcode.com/collections/mens-clothing-black-friday?filter.v.availability=1&sort_by=title-ascending
Price: ₦33,000 (49% off ₦65,000) Shop Here

These classic shorts bring comfort and retro vibes together. They’re perfect for lounging or light activity, offering flexibility at a fraction of the price.

Arsenal 23-24 Home Jersey Red HR6929 HM30 (1)
Arsenal 23-24 Home Jersey Red HR6929 HM30 (1) https://www.shopbcode.com/collections/mens-clothing-black-friday?filter.v.availability=1&sort_by=title-ascending
Price: ₦80,000 (50% off ₦160,000) Shop Here

Arsenal fans, rejoice! This home jersey is available at half off and is the perfect way to show support for your team while sporting a high-quality piece.

ADICOLOR CLASSICS BRA TOP
ADICOLOR CLASSICS BRA TOP https://www.shopbcode.com/collections/womens-clothing-black-friday?filter.v.availability=1&sort_by=title-ascending

Price: ₦16,000 (45% off ₦29,000) Shop Here

This stylish bra top is great for low-impact workouts or casual layering. With its chic design and comfortable fit, it’s a wardrobe essential.

ADIDAS 3-STRIPES GRAPHIC SWIMSUIT
ADIDAS 3-STRIPES GRAPHIC SWIMSUIT https://www.shopbcode.com/collections/womens-clothing-black-friday?filter.v.availability=1&sort_by=title-ascending

Price: ₦17,000 (70% off ₦57,000) Shop Here

A sleek swimsuit perfect for pool days or beach vacations. With Adidas’s signature 3-stripes, you’ll make a statement while enjoying a substantial discount.

ADIDAS SPORTSWEAR FUTURE ICONS WINNERS 30 TANK TOP
ADIDAS SPORTSWEAR FUTURE ICONS WINNERS 30 TANK TOP https://www.shopbcode.com/collections/womens-clothing-black-friday?filter.v.availability=1&sort_by=title-ascending

Price: From ₦8,000 (71% off ₦28,000) Shop Here

Perfect for any workout or casual outing, this tank top is an absolute bargain. With its lightweight design and Adidas quality, it’s hard to pass up.

Adidas’s Black Friday deals give you access to quality and stylish gear without breaking the bank. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone special, Adidas has something for everyone at fantastic prices. Hurry, because items this good won’t stay in stock for long!

