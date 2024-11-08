Why Every Woman Needs a Pair of White Sneakers in Her Closet

If there's one accessory that has stood the test of time in women's fashion, it's the classic white sneaker. No matter the season or trend, this simple yet stylish staple never goes out of style.

Here's why every woman needs a pair in her wardrobe:

: Let’s be honest—who has time for uncomfortable shoes? White sneakers are designed for all-day wear, so you can tackle errands, work, or social events without worrying about sore feet. Timeless Style: White sneakers have a classic, clean look that never goes out of style. They’re as relevant today as they were decades ago, making them a wardrobe staple4.

Now that you know why you should add white sneakers to your wardrobe, here are some top sneaker brands you can shop for in Nigeria:

Adidas Gazelle Bold Shoes

Price: ₦232,000. Where to Buy: Shop bCode

Adidas’ Gazelle design is a true classic, dating back to the ‘60s. This bold update features a triple-stacked platform midsole, each level showcasing the iconic Adidas Trefoil design. It’s the perfect balance of retro and modern, making it a timeless addition to any closet.

New Balance 9060 Sneakers

Price: ₦78,000. Where to Buy: Shop Dex Stitches.

The New Balance 9060 Sneakers offer the perfect mix of comfort and futuristic style. Featuring advanced cushioning for all-day comfort and a sleek, modern design, these sneakers are crafted from premium materials like suede and mesh for durability and support. With bold colourways and a versatile, layered look, they can easily be styled for any occasion, from casual outings to laid-back days.

Skechers Go Walk Flex

Price: ₦112,000. 20% off ₦140,000. Where to Buy: Shop bCode

For white sneakers with a twist, I suggest Skechers Go Walk Flex for days when you do physical activities but still want to look stylish (with a pink streak) while doing them. Inside, it has customised Ultra Go cushioning that helps provide a responsive, high-rebound effect with every stride.

Reebok Smash Edge

Price: ₦95,200. 20% off ₦119,000. Where to Buy: Shop bCode

Old-school designs meet modern-day comfort with the Reebok Smash Edge S. Supple suede gives the upper a luxe touch, and the plush sock liner finishes the design perfectly.

Nike Revolution 5

Price: ₦100,513. Where to Buy: Shop Garmspot.

Made for runners but ideal for everyday wear, these shoes feature lightweight knit material that hugs your foot for a secure, breathable fit, while the soft foam midsole provides smooth cushioning for every step. Their minimalist, clean white design makes them versatile enough to pair with any outfit, whether you're working out, running errands, or just embracing a casual look.

Chuck Taylor All Star High-Top Lift Canvas

Price: ₦68,263. Where to Buy: Shop Garmspot.

The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High-Top Lift Canvas sneakers take the iconic Chuck Taylor design to new heights—literally! With a platform sole that adds a touch of lift and a bit of edge, these high-tops combine the classic look of the original All Stars with a fresh, elevated twist. Made from durable canvas with the signature Converse star logo, these sneakers are both stylish and versatile, perfect for pairing with everything from jeans to dresses.