56 Hours: KNUST student completes GWR attempt for longest video game marathon

For over two days, Vanessa remained rooted at the Airport View in Kumasi SG Mall with his console and controller in front of a television.

The student had resolved to complete 48 hours but extended her attempt to 56 hours and 30 minutes to increase her chances of breaking the world record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghanaian student ends world record attempt for longest video game marathon

Vanessa, who is currently a third-year student of KNUST, will now have to submit her evidence to the Guinness World Record team for verification and confirmation.

Meanwhile, Ghana international Mohammed Kudus has welcomed the potential addition of his iconic goal celebration in EA Sports’ FC 25 video game, which will be launched later this year.

Kudus has taken the Premier League by storm since joining West Ham United from Ajax Amsterdam last year.

While the 23-year-old reached double figures (14) for goals in a Hammers shirt last season, he also succeeded in creating an iconic goal celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Anytime he scores, he would run to the advertising board facing the West Ham faithful, sit on it and fold his arms.

It is an endearing goal celebration that is fast catching on and has already been noticed by some of the players and fans on social media.

Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho, Leicester City's Stephy Mavididi and Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface are among the players who have performed Kudus’ celebration in recent times.