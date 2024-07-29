ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

56 Hours: KNUST student completes GWR attempt for longest video game marathon

Emmanuel Ayamga

After 56 hours and 30 minutes, Ghana’s Vanessa Azoumaro has ended her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest video game marathon.

56 Hours: KNUST student completes GWR attempt for longest video game marathon
56 Hours: KNUST student completes GWR attempt for longest video game marathon

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) student set out to break the record for the longest video game marathon playing games in the Ghost of Tsushima series.

Recommended articles

For over two days, Vanessa remained rooted at the Airport View in Kumasi SG Mall with his console and controller in front of a television.

The student had resolved to complete 48 hours but extended her attempt to 56 hours and 30 minutes to increase her chances of breaking the world record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vanessa, who is currently a third-year student of KNUST, will now have to submit her evidence to the Guinness World Record team for verification and confirmation.

Meanwhile, Ghana international Mohammed Kudus has welcomed the potential addition of his iconic goal celebration in EA Sports’ FC 25 video game, which will be launched later this year.

Kudus has taken the Premier League by storm since joining West Ham United from Ajax Amsterdam last year.

While the 23-year-old reached double figures (14) for goals in a Hammers shirt last season, he also succeeded in creating an iconic goal celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kudus welcomes inclusion of his iconic goal celebration in EA Sports’ next video game
Kudus welcomes inclusion of his iconic goal celebration in EA Sports’ next video game Pulse Ghana

Anytime he scores, he would run to the advertising board facing the West Ham faithful, sit on it and fold his arms.

It is an endearing goal celebration that is fast catching on and has already been noticed by some of the players and fans on social media.

Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho, Leicester City's Stephy Mavididi and Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface are among the players who have performed Kudus’ celebration in recent times.

Asked about potentially having his goal celebration in EA Sports’ FC 25, the Ghanaian said: “Yeah, they have to put it in the game.”

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Should Nigerian lawmakers work part-time and on reduced salaries? This SAN thinks so

Should Nigerian lawmakers work part-time and on reduced salaries? This SAN thinks so

EFCC, Interpol collaborate to tackle illicit financial flows

EFCC, Interpol collaborate to tackle illicit financial flows

Fire Service begs Ghanaians to help them buy life-saving tools

Fire Service begs Ghanaians to help them buy life-saving tools

56 Hours: KNUST student completes GWR attempt for longest video game marathon

56 Hours: KNUST student completes GWR attempt for longest video game marathon

Akpabio calls emergency plenary for July 31 to address national issues

Akpabio calls emergency plenary for July 31 to address national issues

New ₦70,000 minimum wage applies to all workers nationwide - Akpabio

New ₦70,000 minimum wage applies to all workers nationwide - Akpabio

BREAKING: Tinubu orders NNPC to sell crude to Dangote Refinery in naira

BREAKING: Tinubu orders NNPC to sell crude to Dangote Refinery in naira

FG to develop standardised MDAs websites for Nigerians' easy access to govt services

FG to develop standardised MDAs websites for Nigerians' easy access to govt services

Peaceful protesters will be protected, violence will be addressed - Oyo CP

Peaceful protesters will be protected, violence will be addressed - Oyo CP

Pulse Sports

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How astrologer predicted Kamala Harris would run for US President in 2024

How astrologer predicted Kamala Harris would run for US President in 2024

Lone protester against corruption carried away by Ugandan police

Ugandan police carry lone protester away after president's anti-protest warning

Diaspora Affairs PS Roseline Njogu during the 10th Annual Kenya Diaspora Homecoming Convention 2023 event in Nairobi

Kenyan lady held in captivity in Saudi Arabia with no food rescued after online appeal

File image of a radio station studio

2 radio presenters killed in tragic road accident