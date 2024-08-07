Ukraine border guards prevent dozens of men from fleeing amid war with Russia

Drone footage showed several groups of men climbing into the back of a lorry, which was later stopped by border guards.

The arrests were made near the village of Chorna in the southern region of Odessa, around 10 kilometres from the border.

The men are said to have paid smugglers the equivalent of more than $3,600 each.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to a fine for attempting to cross the border illegally, the men now face conscription into the Ukrainian army.

Ukraine has been resisting the Russian invasion for almost two and a half years.

Martial law is in force in the country and conscripted men between the ages of 18 and 60 can only leave the country in exceptional cases.

Fearing being sent to the eastern front to face Russian troops, many conscripts have attempted to cross Ukraine’s western and southern borders.