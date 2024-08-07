ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Ukraine border guards prevent dozens of men from fleeing amid war with Russia

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ukraine has been resisting the Russian invasion for almost two and a half years.

Ukraine border guards prevent dozens of men from fleeing amid war with Russia [thedailybeast]
Ukraine border guards prevent dozens of men from fleeing amid war with Russia [thedailybeast]

Recommended articles

Drone footage showed several groups of men climbing into the back of a lorry, which was later stopped by border guards.

The arrests were made near the village of Chorna in the southern region of Odessa, around 10 kilometres from the border.

The men are said to have paid smugglers the equivalent of more than $3,600 each.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to a fine for attempting to cross the border illegally, the men now face conscription into the Ukrainian army.

Ukraine has been resisting the Russian invasion for almost two and a half years.

Martial law is in force in the country and conscripted men between the ages of 18 and 60 can only leave the country in exceptional cases.

Fearing being sent to the eastern front to face Russian troops, many conscripts have attempted to cross Ukraine’s western and southern borders.

Dozens have already lost their lives while fleeing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Confusion in court as 2 lawyers appear for Rivers Assembly in suit against Fubara

Confusion in court as 2 lawyers appear for Rivers Assembly in suit against Fubara

Ukraine border guards prevent dozens of men from fleeing amid war with Russia

Ukraine border guards prevent dozens of men from fleeing amid war with Russia

Senate probes $1.5bn spent on Port Harcourt Refinery rehabilitation

Senate probes $1.5bn spent on Port Harcourt Refinery rehabilitation

Yes, I'm privileged - Senator's wife maintains protest stand amid Russian flag row

Yes, I'm privileged - Senator's wife maintains protest stand amid Russian flag row

Tinubu’s reform will correct historical wrongs - Minister beg Nigerians

Tinubu’s reform will correct historical wrongs - Minister beg Nigerians

NNPCL Probe: Ugochinyere pledges loyalty to Reps leadership, debunks $1.7m bribe

NNPCL Probe: Ugochinyere pledges loyalty to Reps leadership, debunks $1.7m bribe

Oshiomhole warns Edo North farmers against reselling distributed fertiliser

Oshiomhole warns Edo North farmers against reselling distributed fertiliser

Tinubu begs Nigerians to look beyond hardship, insists his policies will work

Tinubu begs Nigerians to look beyond hardship, insists his policies will work

Berlin doctor detained for killing 4 elderly female patients in their homes

Berlin doctor detained for killing 4 elderly female patients in their homes

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There has been a global unrest in countries like Lebanon, Venezuela, Nigeria, UK and others. [Getty Images]

Global unrest - Nigeria, Kenya, UK and other countries facing protests in 2024

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. [Getty Images]

Military seizes control in Bangladesh as PM Hasina flees

A photo of a couple exchanging wedding rings.

Drama as pastor’s wife storms wedding with 5 children to prevent him from marrying lover

Missing man found inside crocodile [Peoples Gazette]

Remains of missing 40-year-old man found inside crocodile in Australia