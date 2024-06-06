ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Uganda borrows another $500 million loan, this time from South Korea

Victor Oluwole

Uganda's finance ministry has signed an agreement with South Korea for a $500 million loan to help finance infrastructure building in the East African country. The agreement, announced on Thursday, was signed by Uganda's finance minister, Matia Kasaija, and South Korea's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cho Tae-Yul, during the Korea-Africa summit in Seoul.

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni
  • Uganda signs $500 million loan agreement with South Korea for infrastructure building
  • Loan to be provided by South Korea's EXIM Bank for road and energy projects
  • Experts caution that the loan may worsen Uganda's already high debt

According to Reuters, South Korea's EXIM Bank will provide the loan, which is expected to be used for road and energy projects. The ministry did not specify which infrastructure projects the funds would support.

READ ALSO: Uganda National Oil Company makes major move to chokehold the market

Experts have cautioned that this new loan will exacerbate Uganda's already increasing debt, which amounted to $24.6 billion as of December 31, 2023. This development could further affect the country's financial standing, following Moody's recent downgrade of Uganda's credit rating. Last month, the ratings agency lowered Uganda’s rating from B2 to B3, citing "diminished debt affordability" and "increasingly constrained financing options."

ADVERTISEMENT

In the report, Moody’s pointed out that the downgrade reflects Uganda's reliance on more expensive domestic and non-concessional external financing sources. It added that the country's external vulnerability risk remains high, with challenges in external debt servicing, tighter global financial conditions, and reduced foreign exchange reserve adequacy.

Despite the downgrade, Moody’s revised Uganda’s outlook to stable, noting that the B3 rating level incorporates both the credit challenges and strengths. The rating agency emphasized risks related to debt affordability and external vulnerabilities, while also noting that sustained improvements in revenue mobilization could support fiscal consolidation and eventually alleviate debt affordability challenges, albeit with execution risks.

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu spent his first year in office fixing Buhari's failure - Bode George

Tinubu spent his first year in office fixing Buhari's failure - Bode George

FG increases minimum wage offer to ₦62,000, labour stands on ₦250k

FG increases minimum wage offer to ₦62,000, labour stands on ₦250k

Shutting national grid during strike was going too far - Labour veterans

Shutting national grid during strike was going too far - Labour veterans

Why government and workers always fight over minimum wage

Why government and workers always fight over minimum wage

Igbo youths hail Senate’s 2nd reading of Anti-open Grazing Bill

Igbo youths hail Senate’s 2nd reading of Anti-open Grazing Bill

Tribunal’s ₦150m fine on MultiChoice splits Nigerians online

Tribunal’s ₦150m fine on MultiChoice splits Nigerians online

Gov Adeleke presents ₦4bn bond certificates to retirees

Gov Adeleke presents ₦4bn bond certificates to retirees

Has Renewed Hope brought lifeline to Niger Delta region?

Has Renewed Hope brought lifeline to Niger Delta region?

Over 200 intending pilgrims removed from faulty aircraft protest on Ilorin streets

Over 200 intending pilgrims removed from faulty aircraft protest on Ilorin streets

Pulse Sports

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

english

5 best English speaking countries in Africa

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the 61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium on June 1, 2024

Ruto announces Kenya will stop importing shoes

A driver who was captured on video assaulting a police officer in Kasarani has been arrested.

Driver arrested after assaulting police officer along Kamiti Road in viral video

Woman found alive at funeral home after being pronounced dead by doctors

Woman found alive at funeral home after being pronounced dead by doctors