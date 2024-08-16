Ugandans poor at long-term planning - New study

The situation appears to be exacerbated by a rise in unexpected financial challenges. The report notes that in 2023, nine out of ten Ugandans faced unexpected events—a substantial increase from the figures reported five years earlier in 2018. Most of these individuals did not have sufficient income to cover their expenses, pointing to a precarious financial balance that leaves little room for unplanned occurrences.

Sarah Byabazaire, the acting Executive Director of Financial Sector Deepening, elaborated on the findings, stating that the majority of Ugandans are forced to cut back on expenses and rely on personal savings, or support from family and friends to manage financial shortfalls. Moreover, about one-third of Ugandan adults are uncertain about their ability to cover living expenses without resorting to borrowing.

On a more positive note, the study also revealed some improvements in financial management practices among Ugandans. It showed a 14% increase in the proportion of individuals who actively keep track of their income and expenditures compared to previous studies. This uptick suggests a growing awareness of the importance of budget management, even if long-term planning remains a challenge.