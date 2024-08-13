ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu to embark on diplomatic visit to Equatorial Guinea

Segun Adeyemi

The Nigerian delegation will include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and other key cabinet members.

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

The visit, set to deepen diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations, comes at the invitation of Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu is scheduled to meet with President Obiang upon arrival at the Presidential Villa in Malabo.

Critical discussions are expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in the oil and gas sector and bolstering security ties between the two countries.

"President Tinubu will meet with the Equatorial Guinean President at the Presidential Villa on arrival, where meetings will be held between the two leaders and agreements, particularly on oil and gas and security, signed," Ngelale stated.

The Nigerian delegation will include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and other key cabinet members.

They are tasked with finalising agreements and exploring new opportunities to strengthen the bilateral relationship further.

This visit serves as a testament to President Tinubu's unwavering commitment to fortifying Nigeria's position on the global stage through strategic partnerships in key sectors.

