Tema General Hospital to conduct mass burial for unclaimed bodies

In a statement issued by the hospital administration, it was revealed that the hospital has been facing challenges managing the increasing number of unclaimed bodies over the past year.

The mortuary has reached its maximum capacity, making it difficult to accommodate new cases. Hospital officials have stated that the situation has become untenable, necessitating a mass burial to create space for future needs.

Hospital authorities have issued a public appeal, giving families a limited period to identify and claim the bodies of their relatives and loved ones.

