Sick mother burnt to death as 2 'mentally unstable' sons set house on fire

Andreas Kamasah

Two siblings believed to be mentally unstable set their home ablaze in Abuakwa Manhyia, situated within the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti region, resulting in the tragic death of their sick mother.

According to accounts provided by the Assembly Member for the area, the siblings engaged in a heated altercation with their grandmother, who also resides in the same household. Allegedly, the dispute escalated to the point where the brothers threatened to set their grandmother ablaze. Sensing imminent danger, the grandmother swiftly sought refuge at the local police station to report the threats.

During her absence, the siblings, unaware of her departure, proceeded to carry out their ominous intentions. Setting the house ablaze, they aimed to enact their dire threats against their grandmother. Tragically, their sick mother was inside the residence at the time, unbeknownst to the perpetrators. Consequently, she perished in the inferno, adding a heartbreaking layer of loss to the already devastating situation.

Efforts by firefighters to contain the blaze were hampered by the ferocity of the fire, resulting in the complete destruction of the house. The charred remains of the victim have been transferred to the morgue, marking a sombre conclusion to this harrowing event.

Evans Opoku, the Assembly Member for the Abuakwa-Manhyia Electoral Area, recounted the chilling sequence of events in an interview with Citi News, shedding light on the sinister intentions of the perpetrators. Opoku expressed, "It was intentional. He was trying to burn the house and he wanted to kill his grandmother, but the grandmother rushed to the police station to report that the guy had threatened to kill her." He continued, "So, what he was doing was to burn the house and the grandmother too. Not knowing that the grandmother had left. So, before they realized someone was burnt, it was the guy’s mother."

In response to this heinous act, the police have launched a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Both siblings have been apprehended by law enforcement authorities, with preliminary indications suggesting their culpability in the tragic fire.

The sad incident leaves lingering questions regarding the mental health support available to individuals in similar circumstances, underscoring the pressing need for increased awareness and resources in addressing mental health challenges within communities."

Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh.

