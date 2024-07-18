RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Real-time domestic violence reporting bracelet rolled out in Kampala

Mzee Asingwire

A consortium of researchers from Makerere University School of Public Health (MakSPH/RAN), Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW), Somero Uganda, and Safe Bangle Technologies has introduced a real-time domestic violence reporting bracelet.

Their goal was to test SafeBangle Technologies’ wearable safety bracelet in areas with high rates of intimate partner violence (IPV) and GBV.
This initiative, supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) under the Partnerships for Enhanced Engagement in Research (PEER) program and the National Academies of Sciences, aims to curb gender-based violence (GBV) in Kampala's informal settlements.

Dr. Juliet Kiguli, Principal Investigator from Makerere University, Dr. Roy Mayega, Deputy Chief of Party at RAN, and Dr. Agnes Nyabigambo, the study coordinator, initiated the PEER program.

The project, titled ‘The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Gender-Based Violence among Women and Girls in Informal Settlements in Kampala,’ revealed an urgent need for affordable and immediate reporting mechanisms for violence.

"Post-COVID-19, we identified gaps in reporting and responding to GBV among women in informal settlements," explained Dr. Kiguli.

"We incorporated the SafeBangle intervention to address the lack of affordable and immediate reporting mechanisms using a bracelet that reports violence in real-time."

Saul Kabali and Messach Luminsa, the innovators behind SafeBangle, drew inspiration from personal experiences.

"We heard countless stories of women unable to call for help during danger," they shared.

"The story of Aisha, attacked while walking home alone, highlighted the need for immediate alert tools. This incident spurred us to create SafeBangle."

The bracelet, similar to a smartwatch, sends an SMS alarm to designated contacts when the wearer feels threatened.

Saul Kabali, Executive Director and Chief Operations Lead at SafeBangle Technologies explaining how the bracelet works at 2023 Imara Girls Festival exhibition
Saul Kabali, Executive Director and Chief Operations Lead at SafeBangle Technologies explaining how the bracelet works at 2023 Imara Girls Festival exhibition

It has been tested in both rural and urban contexts around Kampala, with support from the Digital Human Rights Lab, Naguru Youth Health Network, Save the Children, and Response Innovation Lab. Currently, it is proving effective in Kampala’s informal settlements.

Of the 72 adolescent girls and women who received the SafeBangle, 22 activated the reporting button. This led to 19 receiving immediate support, including counseling, police intervention, and health services. Continuous follow-up is provided to all GBV survivors.

A survey among 644 girls and women in Kinawataka (Nakawa Division) and Bwaise (Kawempe Division) revealed insights into awareness and understanding of sexual and gender-based violence.

Focus group interviews with women over 18 explored responses to GBV, measuring socioeconomic factors, mental health symptoms, and exposure to violence.

The SafeBangle initiative envisions a future where every woman feels safe and secure, transforming how GBV is addressed in Africa.

