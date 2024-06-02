Anger, as Police release priest caught red-handed with student in lodge

The Police officers caught Nicholas Muhumuza, a preacher at Kitojo Church of Uganda in Bikungu Archdeaconry in West Ankole, pants down with a student.

These were found in Homeland Bar and Restaurant.

The victim, whose names are withheld, said Muhumuza forced himself on her. She said he picked her up outside her school gate as she was heading home and drove her on a motorcycle promising to buy her drinks before they branched off to the lodge.

Christians in the area had long complained about the preacher, and upon seeing him with the girl, they followed them to the lodge and alerted the police.

However, Muhumuza was released on police bond shortly after his arrest, which angered the residents.

Police under investigation

DRDC Muhindo while speaking to reporters, said she had forwarded the matter to the District Police Commander to find out the circumstances under which Muhumuza was released.

“Defilement is a capital offence,” Muhumuza said.

“If we find that negotiations took place at the police between the girl’s parents and the officers, that is a criminal act. The parents and the officers will all be arrested.”