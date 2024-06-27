Police hunt headteacher for failing to stop severe caning of 3 girls

According to Police Spokesperson SCP Fred Enanga, Kezekiya's actions amount to gross negligence and abetting a crime, despite one teacher's attempts to stop the askari (security guard).

The incident, captured in a viral video, has sparked public outrage among parents, local residents, child activists, and educators.

Although the children had stolen firewood, non-corporal forms of punishment could have been used.

ADVERTISEMENT

The issue had been resolved after the victims' mother, Eseza Nairuba, was fined Shs100,000, of which she had paid Shs30,000, with the remaining Shs70,000 due on June 21.

On June 20, however, the askari, who is also the victims' uncle, took them to school and severely thrashed them in Kezekiya's presence. The askari, David Kitungula, has been arrested and will face court on three counts of torture.

Pulse Live Uganda

The victims, Anitah Naigaga (12), Whitney Nangobi (10), and Benitah Nangobi (13), are receiving counselling and medical treatment from the Child and Family Protection Unit.

Corporal punishment in schools is illegal under Article 106(a) of the Children’s Act (amended 2016), with penalties including up to three years' imprisonment or a fine of up to Shs2.4 million, or both.

ADVERTISEMENT