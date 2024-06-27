ADVERTISEMENT
Police hunt headteacher for failing to stop severe caning of 3 girls

Mzee Asingwire

The territorial police in the Busoga North Region and Kamuli Central Police Station are searching for Nambi Kezekiya, the Headteacher of Butegere Primary School in Butansi Sub-county, Kamuli district.

Although the children had stolen firewood, non-corporal forms of punishment could have been used.
This follows her failure to prevent the severe caning of three schoolchildren.

According to Police Spokesperson SCP Fred Enanga, Kezekiya's actions amount to gross negligence and abetting a crime, despite one teacher's attempts to stop the askari (security guard).

The incident, captured in a viral video, has sparked public outrage among parents, local residents, child activists, and educators.

The issue had been resolved after the victims' mother, Eseza Nairuba, was fined Shs100,000, of which she had paid Shs30,000, with the remaining Shs70,000 due on June 21.

On June 20, however, the askari, who is also the victims' uncle, took them to school and severely thrashed them in Kezekiya's presence. The askari, David Kitungula, has been arrested and will face court on three counts of torture.

The victims, Anitah Naigaga (12), Whitney Nangobi (10), and Benitah Nangobi (13), are receiving counselling and medical treatment from the Child and Family Protection Unit.

Corporal punishment in schools is illegal under Article 106(a) of the Children’s Act (amended 2016), with penalties including up to three years' imprisonment or a fine of up to Shs2.4 million, or both.

Enanga emphasised that harsh punishments, such as corporal punishment and other cruel treatments, not only disrupt children's education but also hinder their chances of succeeding in school.

