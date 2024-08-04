ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Paris Olympics volunteers already selling their uniforms online

News Agency Of Nigeria

The uniform is not for general sale and volunteers are not allowed to wear it outside their designated job until one month after the Olympics and Paralympics.

Paris Olympics volunteers already selling their uniforms online [s.yimg]
Paris Olympics volunteers already selling their uniforms online [s.yimg]

Recommended articles

Broadcasters BFMTV said that one asking price for the popular hat is 210 euros (228 dollars), 147 euros for a pair of trousers and 84 euros for a scarf.

A volunteer from the concluded rugby events is offering a bag for 105 euros, saying he does not like the colour, the report said.

The 45,000 volunteers are very distinctive with their turquoise and blue uniforms produced by sports goods makers Decathlon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The uniform is not for general sale and volunteers are not allowed to wear it outside their designated job until one month after the Olympics and Paralympics.

BFMTV said that Decathlon is considering a collection inspired by the volunteers’ uniform and selling it post-games.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

₦200bn consumer credit will make life easier for Nigerians – Tinubu

₦200bn consumer credit will make life easier for Nigerians – Tinubu

Bauchi residents urge protesters to retreat after Tinubu's broadcast

Bauchi residents urge protesters to retreat after Tinubu's broadcast

We're ready for dialogue - Protest organisers respond to Tinubu's request

We're ready for dialogue - Protest organisers respond to Tinubu's request

Protest continues in Osun as organisers deliberate on next step

Protest continues in Osun as organisers deliberate on next step

Paris Olympics volunteers already selling their uniforms online

Paris Olympics volunteers already selling their uniforms online

Officer 'murdered' during protest miraculously survived, Police make U-turn

Officer 'murdered' during protest miraculously survived, Police make U-turn

5 important issues Tinubu's speech on nationwide protest addressed

5 important issues Tinubu's speech on nationwide protest addressed

Tinubu defends fuel subsidy, other tough decisions despite hunger protest

Tinubu defends fuel subsidy, other tough decisions despite hunger protest

Tinubu mourns those who died in hunger protests, calls for end to bloodshed

Tinubu mourns those who died in hunger protests, calls for end to bloodshed

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Diaspora Affairs PS Roseline Njogu during the 10th Annual Kenya Diaspora Homecoming Convention 2023 event in Nairobi

Kenyan lady held in captivity in Saudi Arabia with no food rescued after online appeal

File image of a radio station studio

2 radio presenters killed in tragic road accident

A photo of a couple exchanging wedding rings.

Drama as pastor’s wife storms wedding with 5 children to prevent him from marrying lover

Ghana Fire Service

Fire Service begs Ghanaians to help them buy life-saving tools