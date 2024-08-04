Paris Olympics volunteers already selling their uniforms online

Broadcasters BFMTV said that one asking price for the popular hat is 210 euros (228 dollars), 147 euros for a pair of trousers and 84 euros for a scarf.

A volunteer from the concluded rugby events is offering a bag for 105 euros, saying he does not like the colour, the report said.

The 45,000 volunteers are very distinctive with their turquoise and blue uniforms produced by sports goods makers Decathlon.

The uniform is not for general sale and volunteers are not allowed to wear it outside their designated job until one month after the Olympics and Paralympics.